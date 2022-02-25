Michael Rangel confessed with laughter that he always scores goals for Cali

The striker scored the goal that gave the title to the team from Ibaguereño.

Sports Tolima champion of the super league after beating the Deportivo Cali with a goal from the attacker Michael Rangelwho after finishing the commitment and lifting the title assured that he has it mounted to the ‘sugar bowls’.

The ‘break’ spoke in an interview for the Win Sports channel, there the journalist told an infidelity of a talk they had had a conversation minutes before where according to the interviewer Rangel said that “I had Cali as a son”.

Well Michael in the midst of laughter he wanted to tone down the words, but confirmed that he usually marks the ‘green’ of the Cauca’s Valley.

“I didn’t say it like that, but it’s true. Every time I play against Deportivo Cali it’s a different game, a game that I play apart from. Thank God I have always been able to score him”Said the attacker of the ‘red wine and gold’.

And it is that the past of Rangel wearing the shirt of America of Cali is the main reason why the fans of the Cali they always whistle the attacker, so the striker answers them with goals.

Here the video with the words of Michael Rangel: