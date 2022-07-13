Michael Reid, editor of ‘The Economist’ responded to Gustavo Petro about the dollar

The price of the dollar with respect to the peso has more than one Colombian worried these days. The currency is already around 4,500 pesos, reaching an all-time high. In fact, the frantic rise that the US currency has had in recent days has motivated some people to take a risk with a specific decision: the purchase of dollars.

However, on his Twitter account, the president-elect, Gustavo Petro, sent a message to people who are buying dollars in the hope of obtaining some kind of income over time.

“To those who are buying dollars in Colombia today, with the greatest respect, I have to announce that when I put them up for sale again, they will be worth less at that time. eye! don’t waste your moneyPeter wrote.

The trill of the president-elect prompted several responses, including that of Michael Reid, senior editor of the specialized magazine The Economist.

“So, Gustavo Petro says that he will control the price of the dollar. they never learn”, Reid responded at first. However, one Twitter user shot back: “He’s not saying he’s going to control it.”

Reid picked up Petro’s text and quoted it:

I have tweeted “when I put dollars on sale again they will be worth less”. Of course that’s controlling the dollar — Michael Reid (@michaelreid52) July 11, 2022

However, Michael Reid’s first trill was deleted and the British journalist clarified that he had made a wrong interpretation of what Gustavo Petro stated. He, in turn, described the president-elect’s trill as “ambiguous.”

“I apologize to my Colombian friends for having misinterpreted an ambiguous tweet from Gustavo Petro yesterday about the dollar. I understand now that he was referring to possible losses for speculators and not to any intention of controlling the price of the dollar. Goodness”, clarified Michael Reid on his Twitter account.

I apologize to my Colombian friends for having misinterpreted an ambiguous tweet from @petrogustavo yesterday on the dollar. I understand now that he was referring to possible losses for speculators and not to any intention of controlling the price of the dollar. Goodness. https://t.co/R8N3PV95zV — Michael Reid (@michaelreid52) July 12, 2022

“Signs must be given to remove uncertainty”: advice from Duque to Petro due to the rise in the dollar?

In the midst of the tensions that exist in the markets in Colombia due to the historical rise in the price of the dollar, the President of the Republic, Iván Duque, indicated that Signals must be given that definitively ward off uncertainty in the country and in the investment and development sectors.

The Colombian president, in an event in which a senior management award ceremony was held, indicated that messages that arouse uncertainty generate adverse reactions for the country’s economy.

“I think it is very important that there are signals that remove the uncertainty from the country, I think that when there are messages that generate uncertainty in the face of long-term investment, in the face of what may lie ahead in the investment regimes in the field and others, those things are beginning to generate this situation (shooting up the price of the dollar),” said President Duque.

The head of state also said: “Colombia is not the only country where this is happening, Chile is also presenting a very similar situation; I believe that it is important that there be certainties about this, and the certainty has to be about long-term legal stability for the investment”.

“As long as there are messages of uncertainty, the investment is going to go away and they are going to try to liquidate and withdraw resources or use them, I think that today the most important thing is that there are messages of certainty for the future,” President Duque noted. .

And in the specific case of the new government of the president-elect of the Historical Pact, the president pointed out: “I cannot speak for the incoming government, I can speak for our government, I can say that we have guaranteed legal security, stability, we have ensured that the signals regarding tax policy have as an objective the consolidation of long-term investment”.