Michael Saylor: with bitcoin you defend yourself from inflation, but you don’t pay for the coffee

“You don’t want to pay for your coffee with your bitcoins, you want to pay for your coffee with a currency,” said in a recent interview Michael Saylor, the founding billionaire of the business intelligence company turned bitcoin hot stock MicroStrategy. Saylor believes cryptocurrency is the world’s best reserve asset, but the dollar is still the world’s leading currency. This is the main distinction between the two.

Saylor’s MicroStrategy doubled its bitcoin holdings in fiscal fourth quarter of this year and now owns 121,044 bitcoins worth about $ 3.6 billion, which it says is likely to “hold forever.” Seeing bitcoin as an asset rather than a currency also makes life easier from a regulatory standpoint.

“All of these regulations are really regulations that restrict the use of a digital asset as a currency rather than as a property,” said Saylor, adding that if you recognize this, it is easy to see that the future of the industry is “bright enough.” Saylor also addressed the country’s current inflation problems, stating that bitcoin would provide the best hedge against inflation. “There will be volatility, but it seems to me that there is universal agreement that the world needs a hedge against inflation. So, if you own bitcoin, don’t sell it ”.