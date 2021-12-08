News

Michael Saylor: with bitcoin you defend yourself from inflation, but you don’t pay for the coffee

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

“You don’t want to pay for your coffee with your bitcoins, you want to pay for your coffee with a currency,” said in a recent interview Michael Saylor, the founding billionaire of the business intelligence company turned bitcoin hot stock MicroStrategy. Saylor believes cryptocurrency is the world’s best reserve asset, but the dollar is still the world’s leading currency. This is the main distinction between the two.

Saylor’s MicroStrategy doubled its bitcoin holdings in fiscal fourth quarter of this year and now owns 121,044 bitcoins worth about $ 3.6 billion, which it says is likely to “hold forever.” Seeing bitcoin as an asset rather than a currency also makes life easier from a regulatory standpoint.

“All of these regulations are really regulations that restrict the use of a digital asset as a currency rather than as a property,” said Saylor, adding that if you recognize this, it is easy to see that the future of the industry is “bright enough.” Saylor also addressed the country’s current inflation problems, stating that bitcoin would provide the best hedge against inflation. “There will be volatility, but it seems to me that there is universal agreement that the world needs a hedge against inflation. So, if you own bitcoin, don’t sell it ”.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

plot, cast and release date of the new as Netflix

October 16, 2021

Impossible 7 is out in streaming after 45 days

September 16, 2021

$ 206 million of Bitcoin transferred to Binance: whales return to the attack

October 1, 2021

Dwayne Johnson wants to be next 007: here’s his announcement!

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button