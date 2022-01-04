Michael Schumacher, the current conditions of the Ferrari champion

The impassable silence that surrounds Michael Schumacher he has never discouraged – let alone contained – the affection, the almost dedication that his admirers continue to cherish and cultivate for a man who, perhaps, today faces an existence far from the image of an absolute champion.

Schumi turns 53 on January 3, 2022: the present is wrapped in a delicate veil of protection and distance that, from time to time, decide to interrupt his wife Corinna and the friend and companion of hits to the Ferrari who saw it shine, Jean Todt.

Schumacher turns 53

From that absurd, paradoxical and almost incomprehensible incident a Meribel December 29, 2013 a slow, very slow time passed that the very will of his loved ones has expanded with scant information, always full of hope and optimism, even in moments of greatest fragility.

Schumacher, the Meribel accident

Days very different from the complicated ones, followed by a dramatic fall on skis, with almost tragic implications, which forced Michael Schumacher to retire and face an existence that has been renewed with different meanings compared to the sensational success of the past as a pilot.

Then he almost fell from a standstill, the helmet helped him but the incorporated video camera apparently caused important damage that the team that intervened immediately tried to stem; followed by hospitalizations, interventions, the setting up of a sort of dedicated department in his home to assist him at an adequate level, the press silence interrupted just when it was deemed indispensable or right by Corinna.

Schumacher and friendship with Jean Todt

Today is the day of the messages from the team Ferrari and from Jean Todt who often disclosed details about his visits to Michael without later revealing the extent of the devastating consequences of the accident on Michael’s body Schumi.

From that cursed December 29, 2013 onwards, the family of Michael – authentic defender of his and his loved ones’ privacy – he raised a wall to protect Schumacher from excessive, intrusive attention and allow him to follow in the utmost confidentiality the treatments and therapies that have supported and helped him since 2013.

Perhaps, almost a decade later, the only truly irrepressible event that has illuminated the conditions in which it finds itself Michael Schumacher (who also underwent experimental stem cell therapies in France) was the documentary produced by Netflix and who has collected important words from his partner and those closest to him.

Even when some detail has been narrated by Elisabetta Gregoraci, during her experience at GF Vip, resulting from having married and reflected the friendship between Schumi and her ex-husband Flavio Briatore from the times of Benetton, the Schumacher family had not commented.

Corinna breaks the silence about Michael Schumacher

Corinna Schumacher he admitted what he had never before explained with such transparency: “Michael is different but he’s always there”. What about your son Mick? The young man Schumacher which, unlike his sister Gina Maria, inherited in the chromosomes the attraction for Formula One and the engines that had seen him as a child already a small champion on karts. Today he is already an F1 promise, like his father Michael and uncle Ralf. But even Mick lives with a latent pain, which he does not abandon and which he touched the depth of when he spent perhaps the most moving words for his father, victim of that fall when he was little more than a child.

“I’d give everything to talk to him,” declared the champion’s son. The champion who speaks only with his eyes.

Mick Schumacher’s F1 debut and his father’s nostalgia

TO Mick the support of the Ferrari, who welcomed and supported him also through his Academy and cherished the idea of ​​investing in the very young driver in the hope of rekindling those emotions and that wonderful and, perhaps unrepeatable cycle, marked by his father Michael still undefeated, never second in terms of titles compared to to nobody.

And what for Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, it is still a reason for resilience in an F1 that may already have witnessed the generational change this season.

Mick meanwhile he grows, improves and fights on the track to find his affirmation that on January 3, on this birthday of hope and still full of melancholy, accompanies the rediscovery of having passed the eight years since that terrible accident that divided into a first and in an after the existence of Michael Schumacher.

