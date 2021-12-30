Michael Schumacher | The fate of the Kaiser that exists, but does not exist

Michael Schumacher, eight years ago. At 11.07 on the French snows of Meribel, the destiny of a super champion is fulfilled. The German faces a short stretch off the track and loses his balance due to emerging stones. He bangs his head against a rock and the metal holder of the helmet-mounted camera sticks to his brain.

Suddenly the light goes out in the life of a man who has faced existence by living with risk, running at 300 per hour. The insult in addition to the damage. The rush to the hospital in Moutiers, then the transfer to Grenoble to a specialized center. The aggravation and coma. Then the intervention to try the impossible. Axonal damage is important, but Michael resists, fights as he’s always used to.

Since that dramatic moment, the Kaiser has been enveloped in the unconditional love of his family. His wife Corinna has equipped the house as if it were an intensive care unit, where Michael has found a new world made of silence and great respect.

Schumy is there, but there is not. The more time passes, the more hope for a miraculous recovery fades. The reality is hard, very hard but Michael has never stopped fighting, he continues to do his part, unaware of his future.

If the hope of a recovery fades, the memory of a champion who remains a legend in the world of Formula 1 does not go out. The record of seven world drivers won even if in cohabitation with Lewis Hamilton resists.

Bernie Ecclestone, but together with Mister And many other fans of the German cheered Max Verstappen so that that record was not overwhelmed by the Black King. Today is December 29, a day colder than others because it brings to mind a drama that does not find solution.

The docu-film dedicated to Michael renders the rawness of the situation in Corinna’s words: “I miss him every day, even though he’s here. It is different, but it is here and that gives us great strength. We live together in the house. It is undergoing treatment. We do everything to make him always feel a family bond “.

His son Mick has collected the legacy and ordinary people, not just the fans, have understood how deep the motivation of this young man is who wants to continue to tell a story that goes far beyond the passion for racing and F1.

Mick knows he does not have the Kaiser’s talent, but he is aware that he has a fierce determination of those who want to come full circle of an unfinished story. And Michael has time to wait …