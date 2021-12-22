Michael Schumacher, the much feared news has arrived: the fans are petrified

Michael Schumacher, the much feared news has arrived: fans petrified by what happened in these hours

The Formula 1 World Championship just went to the archive was nothing short of exciting. The fight on the wire between Verstappen And Hamilton kept all the fans in suspense. For the neutral fans it was a spectacle not seen in years, with continuous twists until the last checkered flag. To Abu Dhabi the involuntary protagonist became the ‘Race Director’ Michael Masi, guilty of having affected not a little on the outcome of the GP with the decision on dubbed under the regime of Safety Car. There Mercedes and the seven-time English world champion did not take it well and expressed it through appeals to the Federation. Both were rejected while the possibility of appeal was withdrawn, giving the green light to the result of the track. In many, both among the pilots (see Vettel) both among enthusiasts, they hoped that Hamilton would not succeed in the enterprise of winning the eighth championship. This is in order not to drop from the throne Michael Schumacher, still paired in the all time ranking with ‘The Black King’.

READ ALSO >>> Michael Schumacher, a huge pain: “It will always be part of my life” – VIDEO

READ ALSO >>> Dazn, change everything again: what a blow for the Italians

Michael Schumacher, sad news arrives: Verstappen has snatched one of the best records from him

What many do not know, however, is that ad Abu Dhabi Schumacher has, however, lost one of his records more incredible. In 2002, indeed, ‘The Kaiser‘got the beauty of 17 podiums with her Ferrari, who became world champion in France in early summer. This year Verstappen managed to reach altitude 18 with the Red Bull, showing an extraordinary consistency and taking advantage of the largest number of overall tenders (22 versus 17). A perfect way for the Dutch to embellish even more the first laurel of his career.

Second Gerard Berger, however, Max still has a long way to go to get to the levels of Schumi And Seine. The former pilot of Ferrari And McLaren he told the Servus TV Austrian: “He still has to do something to get to that level. In terms of talent, he is certainly already there, he is an excellent driver. We have already seen it in Formula 3 and I have also seen it in karts ”. Only the future will tell us where he will arrive in the course of his career and which records he will be able to break.