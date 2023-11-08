Michael Shannon honored at Denver Film Festival

Michael Shannon was honored with a Denver Film Award at the 46th Denver Film Festival.

Shannon accepted the Breakthrough Director Award for Eric LaRue with Eric LaRue screenwriter Brett Neveu.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon is making his mark by working with many of the industry’s most respected talents and in the world’s most respected theaters.

Shannon starred in the Academy Award-winning Shape of Water. He appeared with Andrew Garfield in 99 Homes, and co-starred with Julianne Moore and Ellen Page in Freeheld. Shannon has also starred in The Night Before with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Lizzy Caplan and in Jeff Nichol’s Midnight Special with Kirsten Dunst, Adam Driver, Joel Edgerton and Sam Shepard.

Shannon’s previous collaborations with Nichols include Take Shelter, for which he received a 2011 Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Actor; Also the films Mud and Shotgun Stories. Shannon also starred in Siofra Campbell’s The Price with Noomi Rapace, Werner Herzog’s Salt & Fire, Lisa Johnson’s Elvis & Nixon, Matthew M. Ross’s Frank & Lola with Imogen Poots, and Rachel Weisz in The Untitled Joshua Marston Project. Have co-starred with. Kathy Bates and Danny Glover.

Most notably, Shannon made her mark in an Oscar-nominated supporting role in Revolutionary Road, directed by Sam Mendes, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and Kathy Bates. With over forty roles in film, Shannon’s credits include John McNaughton’s The Harvest, Jake Paltrow’s The Young Ones, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Ariel Vromen’s The Iceman, David Koepp’s Premium Rush, Liza Johnson’s Return, Includes Marc Forster’s Machine Gun Preacher, Floria Sigismondi’s The. The Runaways, Werner Herzog’s My Son, My Son, What’s They Done and Bad Lieutenant, Sidney Lumet’s Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center, William Friedkin’s Bug, Curtis Hanson’s Lucky You, Michael Bay ‘s Bad Boys II, Curtis Hanson’s 8 Mile, David McNally’s Kangaroo Jack, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky, Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbor, John Waters’ Cecil B. Demented, Noah Bushell’s The Missing Person and Shana Feste’s The Greatest.

For all her on-screen roles, Shannon maintains an association with theatre. In 2012, Shannon appeared with Paul Rudd, Ed Asner and Kate Arrington in Grace at the Cort Theatre, for which she was nominated for a 2013 Distinguished Performance Drama League Award.

In 2010, he led Craig Wright’s off-Broadway play, Mistakes Were Made, at the Barrow Street Theatre, which earned him an Outstanding Lead Actor Lortel Award nomination, an Outstanding Actor in a Play Drama Desk Award nomination, an Outstanding Solo Performance by the Outer Critics Earned. Award nomination, and a Distinguished Performance Drama League Award nomination.

Shannon also starred in Roundabout Theater Company’s Long Day’s Journey into Night and earned a Tony Award nomination. Additional theater credits include Uncle Vanya (Soho Rep Theatre), Our Town (Barrow Street Theatre), Lady (Rattlestick Theatre), The Metal Children (Vineyard Theatre), The Little Flower of East Orange (Public Theatre), The Pillowman and the Man From Are included. Nebraska (Steppenwolf Theatre), Bug (Barrow Street Theatre, Red Orchid Theatre, and Gate Theatre), Mr. Colpert and the Killer (Red Orchid Theatre), Killer Joe (Soho Playhouse, Next Lab Theatre, and Vaudeville Theatre), The Idiot (Lookingglass). Theatre) and Woyzeck (Gate Theatre).

On television, Shannon’s credits include Martin Scorsese’s HBO series, “Boardwalk Empire”, co-starring Steve Buscemi and Kelly Macdonald.

