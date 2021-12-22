News

Michael Shannon’s Zod also returns in the film with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 17 1 minute read

The Flash is currently in post production under the guidance of director Andy Muschietti, but in these minutes a news has leaked that will certainly delight fans of the DC Extended Universe: the return of Michael Shannon as General Zod.

The formidable villain of Superman, portrayed by Shannon in Man of Steel by Zack Snyder and resurrected as Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, apparently still has a role to play in the Warner Bros franchise: the information came from the Warner Bros. UK website, which illustrating the cast of The Flash he listed the following names: Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck.

It is currently unclear whether the list provided by Warner UK is the result of an error, but the site so described the film The Flash: “Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, who pushes his superpowers to the limit in the first standalone feature film dedicated to the DC superhero“.

The news, not yet officially confirmed by the actor or the director, will certainly be a great surprise for the public, since Michael Shannon in the past had talked about his possible return as Zod exclusively under Snyder’s leadership. Stay tuned for more updates, which certainly won’t be long in coming.

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022. For more reading, here are the latest statements from Michael Keaton on the return of Batman in The Flash.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Beware of the closures of the Malpensa expressway between Gallarate and Cardano al Campo

September 13, 2021

Ariana Grande, on Netflix the documentary Excuse me, I love You

September 18, 2021

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection does not include multiplayer for PC and PS5

4 weeks ago

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson 2021, photo hand in hand!

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button