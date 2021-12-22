Michael Shannon’s Zod also returns in the film with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton!

The Flash is currently in post production under the guidance of director Andy Muschietti, but in these minutes a news has leaked that will certainly delight fans of the DC Extended Universe: the return of Michael Shannon as General Zod.

The formidable villain of Superman, portrayed by Shannon in Man of Steel by Zack Snyder and resurrected as Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, apparently still has a role to play in the Warner Bros franchise: the information came from the Warner Bros. UK website, which illustrating the cast of The Flash he listed the following names: Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck.

It is currently unclear whether the list provided by Warner UK is the result of an error, but the site so described the film The Flash: “Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, who pushes his superpowers to the limit in the first standalone feature film dedicated to the DC superhero“.

The news, not yet officially confirmed by the actor or the director, will certainly be a great surprise for the public, since Michael Shannon in the past had talked about his possible return as Zod exclusively under Snyder’s leadership. Stay tuned for more updates, which certainly won’t be long in coming.

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022. For more reading, here are the latest statements from Michael Keaton on the return of Batman in The Flash.