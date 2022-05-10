Michael Stuart: “I’ve always considered myself a showman”

No one should be surprised if the next stage the singer steps on michael stuart There are also figures like Celia Cruz, Daddy Yankee, Juan Gabriel, Marc Anthony, or any other with whom he feels comfortable imitating.

After winning the competition on Sunday night Your face is familiar to me of Univisión/Televisa, the Puerto Rican artist does not rule out incorporating personifications in his shows, an art that he practiced since he was a child and that he incorporated at the beginning of his career in the tropical genre.

“In the concert that I want to do, I think I am going to have to include it, and if I include it, I do it with the complete personification so that people can experience it,” he anticipated this Monday in a telephone interview.

“I have always considered myself a showman”underlined the singer, to continue to regret that throughout his career he has not managed to harmonize with his previous managers his desire to enhance his versatility as an artist, which is not limited to the salsa genre, but has reached television , cinema and theater.

Michael Stuart won the reality show after a season in which he shone from the beginning, offering the audience complete performances, highlighting the vocal performance, costumes, makeup and body language. It was like that until the last moment when he came out on stage as Juan Gabriel, a musical legend who, like Celia Cruz, remains in force among the public through a musical work without equal.

Who doesn’t like to imitate artists? This is something that we grow with, we want to sing like that, like the other, like the artists we like, and I did it a lot. When this idea came to me, I went crazy. That was what definitely got me out of the chair to want to continue doing the projects I want to work on” – Michael Stuart, singer

Of all the impersonations, she had fun and moved as Camilia’s OutKast and Samo, but it was with the “Queen of Salsa” that she saw the possibility of winning close.

“Celia Cruz was the one who gave me that certainty that this last gala was going to be almost in my handsbut that last gala was out of the league, everyone put on a brutal show, everyone sounded spectacular, and there were always doubts,” said the now winner of $60,000, which he will donate to the Ola del Cielo entity, dedicated to offering clinics and therapies for bodyboarding for children and young people with Down Syndrome.

“I didn’t want to sing, I didn’t want to be in this eternal competition”

Michael Stuart was invited to join Your face is familiar to me when his frustration at the new ways of managing and promoting music had him with gloves in hand, about to hang them.

“I never thought in my life that I would be in a reality showI criticized them, I didn’t like the vibe of the contestants among them, I was a little afraid of themeither. And I said, ‘If this came at this point in my life where I had been looking for the answers to everything that has been happening to me, to all this negative that I have with the industry, if I continue, if I don’t continue, and I think that this competition gave me what I needed to get my hands on it”, he shared.

“I didn’t want to sing, I didn’t want to be in this eternal competition”, he continued. “I no longer compete against Gilberto (Santa Rosa), Víctor (Manuelle), Domingo (Quiñones), I compete with J Balvin, (Daddy) Yankee, with all the worldbecause now everything is networks, platforms, and the radio has always been about spaces, and a ragpicker of the magnitude of Bad Bunny arrives and in that space Michael cannot put a sauce, and those things discourage you, because they no longer look the trajectory when it comes to giving support to an artist”.

Now he has recharged himself with new energy to direct the songs that he has already recorded, or whatever may arise from the international projection that this experience gained him. He is also interested in focusing on other businesses in the line of food and temporary accommodation.

“There are a lot of things that rooted me out (of music) and this show rooted me out again. It was an exaggerated halon. Now I am no longer in competition. I do things if I like them, if I feel them, if I see that they are going to carry a message to the heart, not just to the feet to dance. I want to make music with a message, that it arrives”.