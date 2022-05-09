Entertainment

Michael Stuart wins "Your face rings a bell"

After shining at the semi-final gala, imitating Celia Cruz, the Puerto Rican singer Michael Stuart rose tonight as the winner of the second season of Your face sounds to me, the reality show that was looking for the person who could best personify another famous person, both physically and vocally.

As happened last week, the Puerto Rican got the jury today, made up of Charytín, Víctor Manuelle, Angélica Vale and Edén Muñoz, to award him a perfect gradeon this occasion, for his imitation of Juan Gabriel.

With the $50,000 prize, Michael Stuart will financially support the Ola del Cielo foundation, which offers bodyboarding clinics and therapies to children and young people with Down syndrome.

Upon receiving the award, the musician thanked the production, the jury, his family and the fans. “Now yes, prepare yourselves that we are going on top”he exclaimed.

During the past six galas, Michael Stuart became Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, André 3000 from Outkast, Samo from Camila, Pitbull and Celia Cruz.

The other contestants on the program were: Christian Daniel, Helen Ochoa, Kika Edgar, Manny Cruz, Ninel Conde, Sherlyn and Yahir,

The gala began with a musical participation by the panel of judges and the contestants, who performed the song “We Will Rock You”.

