Michael: the plot of the film with John Travolta and Andie MacDowell, tonight on Rai Movie

John Travolta is an angel who descended to Earth in Michael, the film on the air tonight on Rai Movie (digital terrestrial channel 24) at 21:10 directed by Nora Ephron in 1996.

As the plot by Michael, three reporters are sent to Iowa by their weekly, the National Mirror, to check out a rather unusual piece of news. In the town where the three reporters go, there is a rumor that an angel has arrived in town, Michael (John Travolta, although the role should have been Jack Nicholson, who turned down at the last moment).

Thus the three chroniclers, Frank Quinlan, Huey and the newly hired Dorothy, find themselves traveling together to discover everything about the mysterious angelic figure. Once there they go to Mrs. Millbank’s house, where Michael currently lives. What they are faced with, however, does not really have the appearance and behavior of an angel …

In the cast, in addition to the histrionic protagonist, also Andie MacDowell, William Hurt, Bob Hoskins, Jean Stapleton, Robert Pastorelli and Carla Gugino.