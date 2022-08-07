Michael Thomas participated in 11 vs 11 drills with the New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas will soon be on the gridirons to support the Saints offense

The wide receiver of the New Orleans SaintsMichael Thomastook the next step in his return to American football.

michael thomas he participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time since the end of the 2020 season, continuing a process that has been ongoing since the offseason began. Thomas was just a spectator at the OTAs in June, but was able to practice on Day 1 of training camp and returned to 7-on-7 drills on Wednesday.

So far everything has been positive for his recovery from the left ankle injury, which required surgery to repair a torn deltoid and other injured ligaments. michael thomas He hasn’t been 100 percent since he was injured in the 2020 season opener and hasn’t fully participated in practice since the end of that season.

michael thomas missed the 2021 offseason after undergoing ankle surgery and did not play again last year after a mid-tournament setback

The coach of the saints, Dennis Allensaid on Friday that the return of michael thomas to team drills would be coming “soon,” something he joked about on Saturday.

“I told you I’d be here sooner rather than later, right?” she teased her.

Dennis Allen He said Saturday was a good day for Thomas to gain confidence in his ankle strength.

“Honestly, there were a couple of times he ended up on the floor,” Allen said. “That’s all part of the process of building that confidence. I think he’s in a good mindset right now, I think he looks good physically. I’m excited about where he’s at.”

michael thomas he started the team’s first set of drills Saturday with a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, then attempted a sideline catch on Winston that was intercepted by cornerback Paulson Adebo. He caught another pass from Winston that was fumbled and recovered by safety Tyrann Mathieu, who also returned to full-team drills for the first time on Saturday after missing the start of camp for personal reasons.

Thomas ended his day with a catch by third-team quarterback Ian Book.

“We have held the reins, our decision more than it has been his. It is part of the acceleration process and we will continue to promote it,” Allen reported regarding Tyrann Mathieuwho returned to practice Wednesday.

It’s been a positive few days michael thomas, who made a statement Wednesday by going 3-for-3 in his 7-on-7 return to work. He has also looked good in one-on-one work against defensive backs. It is unknown if Tyrann Mathieu o Thomas will play in the first preseason game of the saints against the Texans on August 13.

A surprising absence from practice was linebacker Kiko Alonso, who decided to retire, according to a source. Alonso was ready to return to football after a two-year absence and signed with the saints on Friday, also participating in that day’s practice session.

He fully recovered from a torn ACL that occurred with the Saints at the end of the 2019 season, but changed his mind regarding a comeback and opted to remain retired. He will retire after six seasons and 86 games in the NFL with the Bills, Eagles, Dolphins and Saints.