Michaela Coel, John Turturro and Paul Dano join the cast of the series

It’s taking shape!

a remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith has been in development since last year. At the time, the production would be carried out by Phoebe WallerBridge (Fleabag) and Donald Glover (atlanta), until the actress decided to abandon the project due to creative differences. Now, according to Deadline, the series’ cast is finally starting to grow, with Michaela Coel, John Turturro and Paul Dano being climbed.

Michaela Coel is known for I May Destroy You, Chewing Gun and black mirror. Later this year, she should star Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Already John Turturro shone in projects like Rupture, Zohan: A Good Cutting Agent, The Big Lebowski and The Batman. Meanwhile, Paul Dano was seen in Little Miss Sunshine, Black Blood, Swiss Army Man and, like Turturro, The Batman.

So far, there are no details on who the actors will play in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The new version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith is commanded by Donal Gloverco-creator and executive producer of the project. Francesca Sloane also serves in the same roles, in addition to being the showrunner of the series. Still in executive production we have Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

The series will be inspired by the film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which was a smash hit in 2005, grossing $500 million worldwide. In the plot, we follow a couple of hired assassins who end up being given a mission to kill each other.

There is no official release date yet for Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

