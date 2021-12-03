Michel Aupetit, giant of faith and thorn in the side of the secularists

«The Lord has given, the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord ». He quotes Job, the now former archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, to communicate to the faithful of his diocese that Pope Francis has accepted his resignation. The 70-year-old prelate doesn’t really like this word, as specified a few days ago a La Croix: «I have not resigned. I have placed my office in the hands of the Holy Father ». In farewell message to all Parisians he specified that he did so to “preserve the diocese from division, which always causes suspicion and loss of trust”.

How much mud against Monsignor Aupetit

Monsignor Aupetit leaves the diocese with his head held high, thanking all the “magnificent” people who have served the Church with him (“too many to be able to make an exhaustive list”) and, as is his blunt nature, without hiding behind a false mannerism: “I pray for those who perhaps have wished me evil, as Christ taught us to do, he who helps us far beyond our strength”.

That “maybe” is the bishop’s only concession to “bon ton”, being certain that many wanted to kill him. It was one who caused the earthquake in the archdiocese of Paris shameful investigation of the weekly Le Point, who accused Aupetit of having managed the community of faithful in Paris in a dictatorial manner and above all of having had a love affair with a woman in 2012. The circumstance, denied several times by the archbishop himself (“I never had a double life and whoever was with me knows it”), however, prompted him to put his office in the hands of Pope Francis.

The support of the Catholic faithful

As stated by Aupetit himself after the publication of the article by Le Point on Radio Notre Dame, “for me too it was a shock to read it and I wondered if there were really so many people who wanted me to leave”.

The answer is undoubtedly yes, but not for the reasons they speak of Le Point or Libération, who have always targeted the prelate. After the statements made on the radio, in fact, the faithful flooded the broadcaster with comments of this caliber: “Continue your mission, if you can”, “Don’t go away, your homilies and your actions have always supported me” ; “Don’t resign, we need you”; «Monsignor Aupetit! We love it and support it with our prayers “; “Unconditional support for Monsignor Michel Aupetit”. And so on.

Because so many in France hate Aupetit

If his appreciation among the faithful was widespread, the same cannot be said of the media, political and secular circles of France. The archbishop of Paris, in fact, has always bothered that vast galaxy of people who consider religious freedom as a generous concession of the Republic to the faithful and who see Catholics well only when they remain confined to the sacristy to pray.

This, Monsignor Aupetit, could never have done it unless he betrayed himself. Graduated in medicine and specialized in bioethics, he became a priest in old age, at 44, after having practiced the profession for 12 years. As written in his latest statement, “taking care of the other is something deeply rooted in me”.

The denunciation of the “culture of death”

And Aupetit took care of his diocese, his faithful and all the French by forcefully denouncing the “culture of death that hangs over France”. It certainly could not arouse approval in parliamentary circles his article for the Figaro of 29 June 2020 – when it was approved at first reading the law of bioethics, with the opening of fertilization for lesbian couples and single women – in which he denounced the distortion “of what our civilization has built out of respect for man, his dignity, his life and his health”. He wrote:

“Here we are again engaged headlong in the upsetting of the genealogical relationships that structure the person, in the trivialization of human embryos selected, analyzed and thrown away as vulgar consumer products, in the artificial production of gametes which has no other interest than that of feeding the myth of “sexless” procreation. We know that we must revive trade and industry, but not to the detriment of human dignity. The choice to open the market for children, separating medical assistance for procreation from difficulties with conception, is a serious attack on human dignity. This choice to promote the procreative industry by feeding it with an ever increasing number of embryos clearly shows the commercial reasons behind this project ».

On the side of reason and science

And when the reporters they asked provocatively if he thought that the embryo was “life”, expecting a religious response to be ignored with contempt, they certainly could not bear that he humiliated them by brandishing reason and science: “I am certainly not saying that the embryo is life, but embryology. After all, just look at an ultrasound. They are living beings, they will be children. This is indisputable. And the new law will also open the way to eugenics with the selection of embryos ».

It has certainly then aroused jealousies that in April, when the debate on euthanasia opened in France, the decadent writer and intellectual, Michel Houellebecq, recognized by thinking of himself that the Catholics he led were the only ones who resisted the “lie”. Then Aupetit himself thundered:

“It is paradoxical that there is this offensive to give death at a time when death surrounds us and is everywhere. Rather, one should fight for life. The solution to suffering is not to kill the person, but to alleviate the suffering and accompany it. True freedom is to let oneself be loved ».

Macron’s thrust on Notre-Dame

Aupetit was a giant even during the toughest phases of the pandemic and not just because it was able to show a way for the lost French. When in 2020 some overzealous policemen they entered a church armed, violating the law, to see if the anti Covid restrictions were respected, the archbishop denounced the “inadmissible antics”. And to the President of the Republic himself, Emmanuel Macron, who in 2019 uttered very secular, architectural and circumstantial words for the burning of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, he gave this thrust:

«We are very saddened by the loss of our cathedral, this is Holy Week and we will have to completely reorganize our prayers. It would have been nice if there had been a little word of compassion for the Catholic community, because after all, it is Catholics who make Notre Dame Cathedral live. “

“Don’t look at me, look at Christ!”

It is because of his cumbersome and never accommodating presence that Monsignor Aupetit was disliked by many. But above all, it’s because he never let himself be reduced to simply a pro-life activist or a bulletin board holy card. The profound reason for each of his invasions into the secular field, in fact, was that indicated in his first homily as archbishop: “Don’t look at me, look at Christ!”. This is why Monsignor Aupetit will miss the archdiocese of Paris, the Church of France, already severely tested by the sexual abuse scandal, and also to us. And the love scandal? Nous nous en foutons carrément.

