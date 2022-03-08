Michel Brown, from Pasión de gavilanes 2 to work with his wife in Pálpito, the new Netflix series | Shows | FAME

When you share a profession with your partner you will not always have the opportunity to work together on a project, but if it happens it is a moment to treasure for life and the Argentine actor knows that perfectly Michael Brownwho is part of a series of Netflix with his wife, the Colombian Margarita Munoz.

But if that seems enough to crown the good luck of both to act in the same production, there is still another detail that, without a doubt, will have made them very happy. And it is that the couple will have roles as husband and wife, just as it happens in real life, so there will be plenty of chemistry on the screen.

The Argentine, who also has the character of Franco Reyes in the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes” he will share roles with his wife in “Hunch”, a series that will arrive on the aforementioned streaming platform in April.

Michel Brown and Margarita Muñoz celebrated 9 years of marriage last February (Michel Brown / Instagram)

MICHEL BROWN AND HIS WIFE MARGARITA MUÑOZ WILL ACT IN A NETFLIX SERIES AS HUSBAND AND WIFE

Although this is not the first time that the two share recording sets, this has not happened for a long time, so the Argentine’s emotion is on the surface, especially because he is also excited that this new netflix series be a success.

During an interview with GNP Seguros, he spoke a little about “Hunch”, making it clear that he is very happy to bring his love to the small screen.

“We will be sharing the same set together for the first time in a very long time in this wonderful series about organ trafficking. our characters, who are husband and wife, are related to just that. It’s 14 episodes coming out shortly on Netflix “commented Michael Brown.

HOW DID YOU GET TO WORK TOGETHER?

Despite the excitement of working with your wife, bringing your love to work is not easy and requires a lot of professionalism for everything to go smoothly.

Like the well-known actors that they are, they both talked about how to handle this situation and found the perfect way in order to make their feelings in real life go perfectly with the story.

“When we started working on the characters and the series we said: ‘Well, let’s try to find out how these characters are related and what the relationship of these characters is.’ And we also thought for a moment and said: ‘Let’s try to give it from our truth, that is, what we have has a magic and we have to take advantage of that’”detailed the Argentine.

In addition, he revealed that in the new series his character and that of his wife have certain different personalities.

“The characters have different characteristics, but we chose the path of meeting as a couple on set and it was a very interesting experiment”he added.

THE CONDITION THAT MICHEL BROWN PUT TO COME BACK AS “FRANCO REYES”

Before the premiere of the telenovela, the actor Michael Brown used social networks to announce to his thousands of followers his participation in “Passion of hawks 2” What Franco Reyes.

“I want to tell you that it is confirmed that I am going to shoot shortly (…) As everyone already knows, I could not participate in the second season of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ because I was doing a project that coincided with the dates”, he stated.

He also commented that he met with the representatives of Telemundo where an agreement could be reached.

“We got together with the people of Telemundo and based on the messages, the immense number of messages that I read with great affection from all of you, we managed to find time to make a special participation in the soap opera”, he added. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WHAT WILL WE SEE IN “PASSION OF GAVILANES 2″?

Almost 20 years have passed since the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters decided to put aside their resentment and differences to fully live their love stories, forming a powerful dynasty. However, what was apparently perfect, everything takes an unexpected turn.

And it is that the second installment of “Pasión de gavilanes” begins with a surprise murder that would involve one of the children of Juan Reyes and Norma Elizondo. That will not be all, since the tranquility of the town of San Marcos will also be shaken with the arrival of Samuel Caballero, a powerful and cruel man who seeks to recover his daughter and his wife Rosario Montes. MORE DETAILS HERE.

This is the famous intro of “Pasión de gavilanes” (Video: Telemundo)

FIRST STEPS IN THE CAREER OF MICHEL BROWN

Michael Brown He began his artistic career in 1993 in the Jugate conmigo program produced and hosted by Cris Morena, later acting in several Argentine soap operas. While studying acting with Raúl Serrano, she participated in the Argentine series Life College. She also participated in the program Together for a little friend.

In 1996 he played Tommy in the second season of the telenovela Chiquititas. 3 A year later, he starred in the television series The girls across the street.

In 1999 he moved to Mexico to get a job at Televisa, playing David in the teen soap opera DKDA Sueños de Juventud. He also acted in several soap operas on TV Azteca, such as Lo que es el amor, Súbete a mi moto and Enamórate, the latter with Martha Higareda, Yahir and María Inés Guerra.

His great leap to fame came in 2003, when he became one of the protagonists of the Colombian telenovela Pasión de gavilanes, playing Franco Reyes.

WHAT WOULD HAVE HAPPENED TO SARITA ELIZONDO IF FRANCO REYES DID NOT COME BACK?

Unlike his colleagues, Klauss began filming the second season without his fictional partner, Michael BrownThis is because the actor initially announced that he would not be part of the project. Because of this, the writers created a version of the story in which ‘Sarita’ was “widow”.

“From the beginning, what we were working with the directors was widowhood. When I say widowhood, it is not because Franco’s character dies but a widowhood of the soul because he left and did not return, literally that’s how it was. So, in Sara’s heart, what happened here? Did she abandon me? Did she go with another? Didn’t she go with another? Was he killed? Wasn’t he killed? I mean, she doesn’t know anything.” the actress told People. READ MORE HERE