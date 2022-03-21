Michel Leaño did not hesitate and pointed out the culprit of the tie in Chivas against Atlas

Marcelo Michel Leaño found the culprit of the draw against Atlas.

March 20, 2022 9:36 p.m.

Chivas couldn’t with him Atlasand tied against the rojinegros in the Guadalajara classic at the last minute, when it seemed that the team from Marcelo Michel Leano I already had the three points in the bag and once again, it couldn’t be.

More Chivas news:

What they told Ponce, that’s why the Chivas player hanged the Atlas player

At the end of the meeting, Marcelo Michel Leano He said that the team is still unable to resolve details that have cost him games, and said that the tie was the product of a lack of concentration in Chivas.

In Quiñones’ goal, defenders like Carlos Cisneros and Antonio Briseno they were not able to cut the center, so I would have put these two footballers as the ones pointed out for the lack of ability to take care of the result in Chivas.

The numbers of Michel Leaño in Chivas after the classic Guadalajara

Michel Leano continued like this with his bad streak at the head of Chivasbecause of the 20 games he has directed, he has only been able to win 5, in addition to the fact that in the classics he has only taken 3 of the 12 points he has had in dispute against Atlas and America, but continues to blame some players for the poor results.

More Chivas news:

He got fed up with Leaño’s contempt in Chivas, and would leave the club in this tournament