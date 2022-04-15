Michel Leaño has already been fired from Chivas, now Ricardo Peláez must leave

Ricardo Peláez has been the sports director of Chivas for more than two years, chaired by Amaury Vergara. / Photo: Jam Media/Getty Images

Michel Leaño’s failed experiment is over as coach of the Chivas, now he needs to go who put him in that place: the sports director Ricardo Pelaez.

Peláez arrived at the Flock with the mission of reviving the Chivas and two years later has sunk more to the clubwith an administration full of errors in the hiring of players and coaches, plus some indiscipline scandals.

Las Chivas showed that Peláez’s fame as a successful manager was just that, fame.

Leaño, a foreseeable failure

“I dream that I am going to be the best coach in the country. I’m going to win everything in Mexico, I am going to go to Spain to win everything, I am going to go to England and I am also going to win everything. Then I’m going to return to the Mexican National Team and I’m going to win the World Cup.” Michel Leaño once said in an interview with Liga MX.

But between dream and reality, there is a lot of difference. Before arriving at Chivas, he only had experience with Necaxa in Liga MX, Zacatepec and Venados, in Liga Expansión MX. And in the Flock he was director of basic forces.

Since Michel Leaño arrived as coach of the Chivas The result was foreseen: a failure.

Only Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez could think of a coach with little experience could take the role of DT of a team as historic as Chivas and succeed.

When Peláez announced Leaño as DT He called it “temporary” but that internship looked eternal and the result, a fiasco.

Of the 22 games that Leaño led in Chivasonly won five, drew seven and lost eight, to a 33.% effectiveness.

Leaño fared worse at Chivas than his predecessors in office with much more experience: Luis Fernando Tena, with an effectiveness of 50%, Víctor Manuel Vucetich had 48.6% and Tomás Boy 35.5%.

And that one day Leaño dared to declare that the Chivas were going to “shut the mouth of all of Mexico”.

“The thing with Marcelo Michel Leaño was unsustainable. Neither friendship nor support were unconditional to keep him as DT of Chivas. It wasn’t just the numbers, but the inability to react with the necessary changes and adjustments during the second half,” criticized the former goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team, Félix Fernández, on his Twitter account.

Peláez, the person in charge

But it is not Michel Leaño’s fault, in the end, he is a young dreamer. The fault of Leaño’s failure lies with Ricardo Peláez, the athletic director, who hired him.

Peláez arrived at Chivas with the label of the great manager who was successful in the National Team, America and Cruz Azul, and could revive the Flock.

His arrival occurred after the death of Jorge Vergara, when Amaury, his son, took charge of the Chivas and sought an advisor specialized in soccer.

“In Chivas there was talk of quotient and relegation problems until last weekend, in this administration we are going to talk about championships, leagues and sporting successes”, declared Peláez when he was presented in November 2019.

But his record in Chivas is not very enviable:

Place 10 in the Apertura 2019 and did not qualify.

Place 5 in Clausura 2020 (the tournament was suspended on Day 10 due to the coronavirus).

Place 7 in the Guard1anes 2020 and eliminated in the semifinals.

Place 9 in the Guard1anes 2021 and eliminated in reclassification.

Place 10 in the Apertura 2021 and eliminated in reclassification.

And in the current tournament, Chivas are in 14th place out of 18 with 16 points out of 39 disputed.

Some of the reasons for Peláez’s failure with Chivas, unlike the flashes of success he had with Cruz Azul and the triumphs with América, it is because with the Flock he does not have an unlimited checkbook due to the economic situation of the club, and also can not sign foreign players.

“The media and the people say: ‘Pelaez is here, we’re going to win,'” warned Miguel Herrera when Peláez signed for Chivas in 2019.Peláez doesn’t work the pitch, he doesn’t work with the player, the only thing he achieves is to require the coach and the player to give their maximum effort and the players are the ones who achieve success, who are convinced of achieving that achievement. Ricardo’s image without a doubt (is overrated).”

Without success the Super Chivas 2.0

A sports director has three key functions in a team soccer: hire players, sign the coach and lay the groundwork for them to be successful.

In none has Peláez worked with the chivas

“I think that when there is a sports director, in this case Ricardo Peláez, and he is given all the power, he must not make the team just for himself, You should meet with the coach to see proposals, because they are the two people who are going to form a team,” Chivas legend Fernando Quirarte told El Universal.

The coaches you have selected have not worked and the players, less so:

Uriel Antuna (now in Cruz Azul)

Christian Calderon

Jesus Angle

Alexis Peña (now in Necaxa)

José Madueña (now in Tepatitlán)

José Juan Vázquez (now in Xolos)

Miguel Jimenez

Angel Zaldivar

Cesar Huerta

Alejandro Mayorga (now in Cruz Azul)

Ronaldo Cisneros (now at Atlanta United)

Robert Alvarado

Before Peláez arrived, Chivas were characterized by being a club where the players committed indiscipline. And this has not changed.

Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Eduardo López and Cristian Calderón, were sanctioned for parties in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic.

Dieter Villalpando had a complaint against him for sexual abuse for which he was separated from the team. Alexis Peña, Eduardo López and José Juan Vázquez were also separated for this issue.

Michel Leaño’s failed experiment is finally over in Chivas. Amaury Vergara should recognize that his project with Ricardo Peláez does not work and if he wants to revive Guadalajara, he should take the next step: fire him from the club.

