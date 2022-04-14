Michel Leaño is fired from Chivas; won only 5 of 22 matches

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 04.14.2022 10:21:37





The “force of affection” did not save Marcelo Michel Leanowho this Thursday was fired as coach of Chivas after adding his fifth defeat of Clausura 2022 on Wednesday at home against Rayados, a game marked by scandalous shouts of “Leano out!” directly to the box where the technical director was until last night.

Ironically, it was the stumble against Víctor Manuel Vucetichthe technician whom the Flock fired to put Leaño, the one who it cost Marcelo Michel his jobwho in this tournament leaves the Guadalajara out of the Repechage zone with only 14 points out of a possible 39, in 14th place in the table and with only four games to go.

Wood Balance in Chivas

In 22 games directed in Liga MX since the middle of the Apertura 2021, today fired Leaño barely won five gamesthree of those in this contest against Mazatlán, Juárez and Santos, in addition to Toluca and the same Lighthouse Team last semester.

As far as classics refers did not win a single one, with a balance of one draw and one loss against Atlas Y two goalless draws against America during his administration.

Who will be the next Chivas coach?

The dismissal in the Flock comes just when we are about to enter a double date in Liga MXwith the team from Guadalajara visiting Cruz Azul next Saturday and then receiving the Xolos from Tijuana on Tuesday, leaving Pumas and Necaxa in the rest of the Regular Phase schedule.

Ironically, Ricardo Peláez had recently stated that Leaño would continue as coach no matter what happened to the team in the remainder of the regular tournament, although the exhibition against Rayados and the confessed “apathy” at the subsequent conference he changed plans.

The directive looks for options despite the urgency of the circumstances with the game against the Machine in just a couple of days, but for now Ricardo Cadena remains as the interim DT, who worked as a strategist for Tapatío. His management could be for the remaining four dates, although the announcement of a new helmsman is not ruled out.