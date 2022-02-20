Michel Leaño is not afraid of being dismissed and sees Chivas in the Liguilla

After add his third loss in 6 duels and have Chivas in position 9, the technician, Marcelo Michel Leaño is not afraid of the scythe Of the owner, Amaury Vergarabut rather think about correcting in the face of league the Closure 2022.

The errors killed the people of Guadalajara again they couldn’t against him Lion and they lost the match 2-1 at minute 95.

“It is a question for the board, I have no fear, on the contrary, I am very excited and conviction that if we manage to maintain the good minutes that we had in some of the previous games that we have had moments of clarity like against Mazatlán, Querétaro, Juárez, Tigres and today too, we are going to be able to add three, which is what people wantWe want to talk on the court and add three, it’s the only thing we have to do, continue along that line,” he said.

For Marceloon Chivas all are guilty and now it only remains to improve so as not to commit them later.

“We are all to blamethrough thick and thin we are a team and as a coaching staff we have to improve many aspects toothe players too, all of us who have to continue working, it’s evident that when the result is not positive there is much more to analyzeis that, being very aware of what we are doing wrong and having the ability to reverse it. We still have many games left in the tournament, we are aiming everything to qualify for the Liguillabeing there and fighting for a place, it is clear that if we want to aspire to something we have to correct the mistakes, because they leave you out, “he added.

Chivas He also has 2 wins and 1 draw in the Closure 2022.

“Today I am very satisfied with the effort, the dedication, in the face of adversity the team does not lower its arms, those who start, those who enter change, those who remain in the bank, there is a lot of solidarity and we are going to get aheadmay the force come out of everyone and It’s good that those who enter change help you turn the game around and that makes the competition greater”, commented the coach of the Guadalajara.

For Ariel Holan, the fair thing was the draw

The technician of Lion, Ariel Holan He was very sincere after triumph of his team 2-1 against Chivas and considered that just as they lost games in the past unfairly, this saturday the draw was the fairest.

“In the previous matches we had not deserved to lose and today we got the result with a lot of merit from the team to self-esteem, not giving up, with a lot of heart, I want to highlight this beyond analyzing the game. HThere are many positive things, we unfairly lost to Cruz Azul and Pumas and today the fairest thing would have been a drawbut football is like that“, he accepted.