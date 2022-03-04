Michel Leaño, with worse effectiveness than Vucetich when he was fired

On Chivas I know cling to the draft with Marcelo Michel Leano on the bench, although it has not been very encouraging and has worst effectiveness that at least Victor Manuel Vucetichthe last coach fired in Guadalajara.

With 16 duels directed in the regular phase, Michel Leaño holds a record of 4 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses, which leaves you with one effectiveness the 35.42 percentmuch lower numbers than when Amaury Vergara and the board decided to cut Vucetich.

They are 17 points harvested from 48 possiblea not so good figure, since Vuce came out with 54 units out of 111 disputed.

To the king midasthe Flock sacred thing dismissed with a effectiveness the 48.65 percent in 37 regular Liga MX duels. The now DT of the Rayados took Chivas in August 2020 and he was dismissed in September 2021. In the last tournament he led 9 games with a record of 3 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.

“I try to be the same every day and improve myself. Pressure is a privilege and it is up to us to transmit that to the players and today we have the opportunity to be in the most important team in Mexicowhich is Club Guadalajara”, said Michel Leano on Wednesday after drawing 2-2 with Atlético de San Luis.

After the dismissal of Vuce, Vergara gave Michel Leaño his confidencewho had already had an internship of a duel in 2020 and took the team prior to the National Classic, on September 25, 2021.

In its first tournamentMarcelo got 2 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeatswhich gave him to have continuity in the Closure 2022where has accomplished in 8 duels 2 wins, 2 draws and 4 falls.

Even Tena had better effectiveness

Before Vuce, Chivas thanked Luis Fernando Tena with a effectiveness also greater than those of Michel Leaño. The “Flaco” got a 50 percent in 20 duels thanks to 8 wins, 6 draws and 6 losses, and even then he was not saved from the guillotine.

Michael currently Leaño has Guadalajara in position 10 with 8 pointsand people don’t like that they are far from the top positions, that’s why in the last league match against Puebla the “Leaño Out” was chanted in the stands of the Akron Stadium.

East Saturday will have chance from Add more points and improve your numbers when receiving Santos Laguna as part of Day 9 of the Clausura 2022.

