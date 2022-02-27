Michel Vázquez bursts José Juan Macías: What a little mother, inflated!

Chivas’s defeat against Puebla sparked all kinds of reactions on social networks and one of the most notorious was that of a former Flock player, who did not hesitate to shoot Jose Juan Macias for his work in the fall of the rojiblancos.

Is about Michael Vazqueza 31-year-old footballer who trained at the Guadalajarawho blew up the striker on his social networks, who returned this winter market after an ephemeral step through LaLiga of Spain with the Getafe.

“Will you go for a walk, @ jjmacias9?What a little mother, inflated player! Money you already have, why do you want more? How many goals have you had in Chivas? 5? 10? wow idol you will say that you played in Europe, you went on vacation, dad. I wish idols like Héctor Reynoso, Ramón Morales, Omar Bravo had played you in Chivas. What courage, really“, threw.

Michael Vazquez debuted in the Guadalajara in the distant Bicentennial 2010, although it could not put down roots, beginning a pilgrimage through different clubs such as Queretaro, Tecos, Lobos BUAP, Veracruz and Celayawith intermittent returns to the Sacred Flock.

He also tried his luck abroad, particularly in Colombia with the Boyaca Chicoin addition to being part of the Mexican Football League with Grasshoppers.

the background

Previously Michael Vazquez made headlines by accusing Jose Luis Higueraformer director of Guadalajara and today in Atletico Morelia of the Expansion League, to keep prize money for the Chivas soccer players

“I kept talking to Higuera after that and told him: they are stealing from me. A player cannot be above the board and if you know things are wrong you can correct that. He made as if the virgin spoke to him and I feel like money got in there, because they were not 10 pesos. He was better if everything was done well, “he said for Chivas History in 2020.