Michela Moioli opens her blue dreams at the Beijing Olympics: “Honored, a hug to Sofia” – Video

The curtain rises on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Italy Team, with the Bergamo flag-bearer Michela Moioli, entered the National Stadium last but one, ahead of China, the host country.



Italy, in fact, is the nation that will organize, with Milan Cortina 2026, the next Winter Games. To open the ceremony, however, according to tradition, Greece, the country where the Olympics were born, followed by Turkey, Malta and Madagascar, according to what is the alphabet in Mandarin Chinese. Moioli, Olympic snowboard cross champion at PyeongChang 2018, was initially designated to be the blue standard bearer in the closing ceremony on February 20. The injury that occurred in the Cortina World Cup stage to the other Bergamo Olympic champion, Sofia Goggia, however, “forced” the unusual replacement.



