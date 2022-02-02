Michela Murgia reveals her illness and hospitalization in intensive care

Writer Michela Murgia, 49, wrote a post on Facebook in which she reveals she is ill and has started the year in intensive care. She writes on the social network that many of those who follow her have written “many messages to express their disappointment for the cancellation of the dates of my shows in the coming weeks”, making her “feel less alone”. She and then she adds: “Illness is not a catastrophe, but a piece of my life, which is as good as the others and I don’t want to treat it as a dark secret or something to be ashamed of.”

“I dreamed of starting the year in theaters, meeting people and returning to look them in the eye. Instead I started from intensive care, which is following a slow treatment that will require very different rhythms from those I have always lived and worked on. “, says the author of Accabadora (with which he won the Campiello, Dessì and SuperMondello awards) and other bestselling books such as Shut up, Instructions to become a fascist and We are storm. “Some things I will be able to do, but others not and long journeys and physically performative situations are out of my reach for now”.

“From time to time”, he writes, on the Facebook page, “shares of my treatment will also appear, which is a part of me like everything else. Getting sick is normal, healing is normal and also choosing what to stop at is normal. It will not all return. as before, but what comes next might even be better. Let’s take the time to make it happen. “

Many messages of encouragement from friends and his readers (many women), including the singer Paola Turci.