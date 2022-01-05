Michela Persico, burning beach: side A explodes in costume

Michela Persico leaves you breathless with yet another costume shot from her holidays, Lady Rugani with a terrifying neckline. The model spent her days off in the company of the Juventus player and the son she had together, showing off a truly enviable physique.

Michela Persico, memories do not go away: on Instagram thinks about the Maldives

A fairytale holiday, the one they allowed themselves Michela Persico, Daniele Rugani and their little one Thomas. The journalist, together with the defender of the Juventus and to their son, they couldn’t have hoped for better to recharge their batteries. In the paradise of the Maldives Islands, they spent days of relaxation, sun and sea, truly enchanting. Now, a few days ago they returned, for the player the challenge with the Naples where given the unavailability of Bonucci And Chiellini will most likely be the owner. Michela, however, continues to rethink those moments with a hint of nostalgia.

READ ALSO >>> Dream Sabrina Salerno, the shot boils the water! – PHOTOS

Michela Persico, on the water’s edge with an enviable shape in costume: crazy close-up of side A

New shot on Instagram that re-proposes one of the moments lived on vacation. Michela has performed in some really screaming poses in costume and once again she does not contradict herself at all. Kneeling on the water’s edge, she shows off her usual explosive bikini, with a close-up of the dizzying neckline that naturally drives her followers crazy.

READ ALSO >>> Eva Padlock leaves behind 2021… and the rear in a thong – PHOTO

In better shape than ever, Michela has really depopulated these days with her shots. A 2022 that begins with a smile, for her and her admirers. The Juventus fans are also hoping for Rugani, who will immediately be involved in a crucial match.