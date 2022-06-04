Michela Pincay is the image of Leonisa for her line of swimsuits with low environmental impact | People | Entertainment

For its charisma, entrepreneurial nature and femininity, among other attributes, the Colombian women’s underwear brand Leonisa has chosen for the first time a ecuadorian beauty to lead the campaign for a new launch of its products that is welcomed not only in our country and in Colombiabut in Panama, USA, Mexico and more.

This is the communicator from Guayaquil michela pincaywho is the brand image of the new collection swimwear Coastal Enchantment, whose pieces have been made with technology bio-pet. It consists of 21 swimwear, some of which are double-faced, 3 one-pieces and 14 pieces including tops, bikinis and shorts combinable with each other. In addition there are four outerwear options to create outfits with purpose.

Michela Pincay: Doors have always been open to me

For Michela, the proposal surprised her a lot, because she had never seen an Ecuadorian working with Leonisa as the image of one of her collections.

“It was very cool, because we made a trip to record and take the photos in Santa Marta, in Colombia, with an excellent production, with a team from there, part of the production was also done here in Ecuador”, recalls the also influencer.

“I am very proud to be able to represent Ecuador in this first campaign that they do with a model from here… to be the first, the one that opens the doors and allows the rest of the girls to also have the opportunity to work with this brand that , beyond being very pretty, the message of social responsibility that it carries is super big and important and it is worth sharing it”.

Leonisa’s new collection, Encanto Costero, which is represented by Michela Pincay, is made up of 21 models of swimsuits, including one-pieces, tops, bikinis and shorts, some of which are double-sided. Photo: Courtesy Leonisa

For some time now, the fashion industry has put polyester fabric under scrutiny, since its decomposition takes longer than for natural fibers and its ecological footprint is greater. However, fashion still relies heavily on this textile, due to its lightness, elasticity, resistance to fading and it also easily combines with other textiles.

Many swimsuits use this artificial fiber precisely because of these properties. Aware of this reality and trying to adapt processes to be more environmentally friendly, Leonisa has prepared this collection that uses fibers made with an additive known as Ciclo, which accelerates the decomposition of the garment once it has been discarded.

“Ciclo is a registered trademark of a company that is working with technology applied to threads,” explains Ana María Tamayo, an expert in sustainable fashion and personal shopper of Leonisa. “In this specific case, it is an additive that is added to the threads and what it allows is that when the garments reach a sanitary landfill they degrade in more or less six years… Almost all underwear is made with polyester that come from unnatural fibers. These are going to take 500 years to degrade, that’s a long time. What this additive does is that the garments behave like natural fibers”.

The tops, bikinis and swim shorts from the Encanto Costero collection are sold separately to create unique combinations. It is the first time that Leonisa uses an Ecuadorian model, Michela Pincay, as an image. Photo: Courtesy Leonisa

According to the spokeswoman, the brand does not rule out taking advantage of this resource in other categories of its clothing.

“We had already been working with garments made with recycled bottles, that is, we said this garment was made with three recycled bottles. That’s like the first part of the change. That is, make a garment with something that was reused. But what happens when that garment ends its use? We were missing that other part of the cycle.” At the moment, Leonisa has two lines, one of sports garments and the other of Brazilian thongs that are made with the processed plastic.

“The bottles are taken and after crushing them, they are converted, through chemical processes, into resins and with them rolls of thread are assembled to make these garments,” the specialist illustrates. These collections hope to benefit from the additive in the future, to make their process more ecologically responsible.

“I am very grateful to represent Ecuador,” said Michela Pincay when she became the image of this collection made with biodegradable threads. Photo: Courtesy Leonisa

Regarding the decomposition time of the technology bio-pet, Tamayo warns that this does not imply that over the years, the garment will begin to deteriorate in the wardrobe and lose quality. “The Ciclo additive acts in dark conditions, with bacteria and humidity, factors present, for example, in a sanitary landfill.”