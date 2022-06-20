Michele Morrone, Can Yaman or William Levy, the guests at the Dolce & Gabbana parade

Dolce & Gabbana is definitely the fashion house in the luxury sector that has best demonstrated having found the perfect balance between the original values ​​of the company and the most intrinsic needs of an exquisite Generation Z that is constantly in demand today. Domenico and Stefano recently presented their spring 2023 men’s collection in Milan. A staging designed for young groups thirsty for vintage who are attracted by the history hidden behind the brand’s logo. Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian have confirmed on special occasions the thirst for archival pieces that exists today. The socialite – along with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan – paraded through Portofino dressed in old Dolce & Gabbana clothes with which she aroused a special interest in them.

The Kardashians and their new idyll with Dolce & Gabbana

Michele Morrone turns up the heat at the premiere of ‘365 Days: That Day’

The designers, as a result of this appetite, entered into a work of reissue of pieces from the 90s and 2000s that continue to be strongly attractive. Proposals designed again although, this time, with a remarkable contemporary spirit added. The minimalism of Dolce & Gabbana, which denotes sensuality in its purest form, was reflected in the presentation through the overlapping of garments. Basic tank tops along with items of underwear, sartorially inspired creations on ripped jeans, lace shirts that champion transparencies and embellished references that transported the viewer to Sicilian land.

These are the combinations that, crossing the limits between elitist and urban fashion, managed to revolutionize the clothing of the 2000s and, now, also the current one. A live sample that will remain for posterity and was witnessed by male celebrities who have found the ideal formula to go beyond the screens of our homes and have an irreplaceable space in the fashion industry. Attractive successful performers such as Michele Morrone (365 Dni), Can Yaman (Erkenci Kuş), CauaŽ Reymond (The Color of Sin), William Levy (Coffee with the Scent of a Woman) and Alex González (The Prince) captured –literally– all eyes taking their places in the front row of the parade. All of them, dressed by the Italian company, dazzled like never before, revealing the fashion trends that we will wear next spring 2023.

Trend in sight? The goth chic looks of the Kardashian-Jenner for Kourtney’s wedding

So were the stylistic bets of the acclaimed performers in Milan