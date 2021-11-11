Michele Taddei tells the story of the Albino warhorse in Siena

Friday 12 November at 6.00 pm in the Limonaia of the Secret Garden of the Civil Court “White Steppa” is presented

Michele Taddei

SIENA. The epic of the Savoy Cavalry Regiment in the Russian steppe during the Second World War. To tell it through Albino – Maremma horse who took part in the charge of Isbuscenskij on 24 August 1942, traditionally known as the last cavalry charge – the journalist Michele Taddei in the book “Steppa Bianca” (Edizioni Cantagalli) which will be presented on Friday 12 November at 6.00 pm in Siena (Limonaia in the Secret Garden of the Civil Court, via del Romitorio 4, Area Verde Camollia 85). In addition to the author, the teacher and essayist Francesco Ricci intervenes. Event organized by toscanalibri.it in collaboration with the Mondadori bookshop

The book – Di Albino, wounded in battle, survived the retreat, traces were lost until, at the end of the war, he was luckily found and returned to his Regiment. Where and with whom had he been? A mystery that fascinated Italians after the war and that brings to mind the plot of “War Horse”, from which Steven Spielberg based the film of the same name. With the only difference that what is narrated here is all authentic. And for the first time to be told is Albino’s point of view. The book tries to solve the mystery of his disappearance, but above all it pays homage to fallen soldiers, to the ancient knightly tradition and to the thousands of horses sacrificed in the name of war.







The author – Michele Taddei, journalist, was co-author of three editions (2001-2001-2002) of the Guide to slow going (Gli Ori publisher), Montalcino 2002 international prize. He has published “We are honest! Bettino Ricasoli. The baron who wanted the unification of Italy “(Mauro Pagliai publisher, 2010),” Scandalosa Siena “(Cantagalli Editions, 2013),” Cuore di Giglio “(De Ferrari publisher, 2016), Siena sleeping beauty (Primamedia publisher, 2018). “White steppe. Memories of Albino war horse ”(Cantagalli Editions, 2021) is his latest work.