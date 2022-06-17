Michelin distinguished 11 restaurants in Miami with its star for the first time

The most famous international restaurant classification guide, Michelin announced its first award selection in Florida. He distributed stars in the restaurants located in MiamiOrlando and Tampa. The first is one of the favorite cities of Latinos and came out with ten one-star restaurants and one two-star, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in the Design District, which experts say has “excellent cuisine and is worth a detour just to try its dishes.”

The guide, which for 122 years has distinguished those places of culinary enjoyment, designated 14 one-stars, meaning “high-quality cuisine and worth stopping by,” in Miami and Orlando, while Tampa did not get any distinction. This is the entire tour for lovers of experiences and good taste.

1. L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

It got two stars. It is located in the Design District neighborhood and is a French restaurant, run by chef Alain Verzeroli and a team that has not neglected the legacy of the late Joël Robuchonwhich had 31 Michelin stars at the time of his death in 2018. L’Atelier offers a combination experience between the neighborhood and local atmosphere. Also, their food is of high quality.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

2. The Surf Club Restaurant

Located in Surfside, this is Chef Thomas Keller’s first restaurant in Florida, USA. Her appearance on the prestigious list did not come as a surprise, since she has accumulated seven stars of the company for its different branches in the world. The Surf Club Restaurants stands out for its saucessome diners come only to enjoy its varieties such as butter or American.

The Surf Club Restaurant

3. Stubborn Seed

This restaurant is from chef Jeremy Ford and is located in Miami Beach. The dishes are creative and innovative, decisive points to win the award. Also, the decoration of the kitchen and walls is completely made of glass.

Stubborn Seed

4. Ram

Many were surprised by this choice, since This is a very local restaurant. However, it has a well-deserved star both for its service and for the homely and warm space that they offer to all diners.

It is located in the Coconut Grove neighborhood; It is a mixture of French and Cuban food.

Miami Ram

5. Sky Miami

It’s about a restaurant created by the famous Colombian chef Juan Manuel Barrientoswho wanted to take the cuisine of his country to other parts of the world, but with its seasoning and an infallible element: the modernity that makes it unique.

Heaven Miami

6. Coast Miami

The Design District neighborhood has very peculiar places for the most demanding diners. Cote is a Korean-style steakhousefor those looking for a different option.

Coast Miami

7. Boia De

As for Boia De, it is located in Buena Vista, and the reception of its star also surprised some people because it is a very casual establishment, located in a shopping center and next to a launderette. Some would believe that it is under luxury standards, but the food and the taste will silence more than one opinion, according to the guide’s judges.

buoy of

8. The Den

The Den is also dedicated to oriental food, with a focus on sushi. Like Cote, it has a sister restaurant in New York, with a Michelin star. Its main characteristic is quality, an element that cannot be missing in any of the distinguished restaurants.

The Den Miami

9. The Felixes

A fusion between urban and Mexican food could not be missing from this list. Los Félix is ​​located in Coconut Grove and offers an experience to learn more, the dishes come with a talk about the origin of what is served, ideal for those who do not eat “anything”.

The Felixes

10.Hidden

This site is located in Wynwood; It is very striking because diners eat their food behind closed doors. There are only eight tables and the service is Omakase style, which means that the cook serves you Japanese dishes without you having to order anything from the menu. So it is a pleasant experience for all those who want to experience new flavors.

hidden

11. Le Jardinier

Its forte is French food and it is located in the Design District. The judges selected it as a place with a lot of style, from the entrance to the last corner. Would you visit them?