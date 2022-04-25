Michell Hernández the girl who narrates and broadcasts soccer in Chilanga, Morazán

Michell Hernández, 10 years old, lives with her parents, has a sister and studies fifth grade at the El Pedernal hamlet School Center, in the municipality of Chilanga in the department of Morazán, in eastern El Salvador. When he puts on his headphones, he grabs the tripod and starts narrating a football game he transforms.

On November 29 of last year, Michell together with his father Osmín Hernández narrated his first soccer game in the framework of the Christmas tournament in his town, Chilanga. It was the duel between Juventus and Fuerte San Isidro and from then on he has covered twenty events, including birthdays and even wakes.

Photo: LPG/ Jorge Carbajal



At her young age, the girl, who has been accompanying her father selling hot dogs since she was 7 years old, saved money and bought her first phone and then a tripod to be able to broadcast matches live on her “Deportes Michell Chilanga” Facebook account.

She saw in her father an example to follow since years ago Osmín, who also played as a goalkeeper in the former El Salvador Media League, collaborated with some radio stations helping to comment on first, second and third division matches.

“I played until I was 22 years old, but for work reasons, I retired,” recalled Osmín, who is now 46 years old. His daughter Michelle, who was also playing as a midfielder in a soccer school in San Francisco Gotera, also knows what a training session is and how to break a sweat in a game.

Photo: LPG/ Jorge Carbajal



Michell says that he had not manipulated an advanced telephone until last year when he began his narrative and sports commentator project.

And it is that, in addition to selling hot dogs with her father, on Sundays she also helps with the tripe soup with her family. At her young age, she combines it with her studies and her new communications project.

“The first phone we started broadcasting with was a $50 phone, then we bought another one, but it turned out bad because the signal was blurry and now we have a Samsung A 32. We’re working with that,” he said.

When he leaves his house, he prepares the equipment, including microphones, cables, a tripod and his main tool, the telephone.

Last Sunday he broadcast live the amateur football game of his hometown, Juventus against Brisas Juvenil and he did it for 90 minutes.

She narrates, comments and takes control of the transmission of each of the actions.

Michell has started from scratch and says that sometimes he has been “throwing in the towel” due to the criticism he sometimes receives. However, this has not stopped her and she and her father have sought advice and have been improving.

Photo: LPG/ Jorge Carbajal



Today, his broadcasts are of quite high quality and among his followers there are Salvadorans who live in the United States and people from Honduras, Costa Rica, Peru, Colombia and Canada also connect. The two social networks that he uses for this are Facebook and Tik Tok. In the first it appears as “Deportes Michell Chilanga” and in the second as “Michell Hernández 126”.

“I opened Tik Tok recently, but on Facebook I have quite a few followers,” she commented with satisfaction.

In recent weeks, several media outlets in the San Miguel and Morazán area have interviewed her and when she broadcasts women’s soccer, the players ask for a selfie or photo with her.

Since last weekend the girl has also been selling coconuts at home, since her dream is to have the Internet, a new phone and a laptop.

Last weekend he tried to narrate the second division match at the Fort San Francisco headquarters, but he was not allowed.

Photo: LPG/ Jorge Carbajal

