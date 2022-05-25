Michelle Alexander to Tula Rodríguez: “I want to see you as a villain, you have your place here and nobody takes it away from you”

“You know that I’m dying to work with you, you know how I love you and you know how I admire you as an actress,” Michelle Alexander told Tula Rodríguez.

Michelle Alexander made a link with On everyone’s lipsafter the soap opera press conference Moonlight 2 and expressed his desire to have Tula Rodríguez in his future productions. The prominent producer sent a live message to the host and assured that she you already have a guaranteed place.

“Tulla, I’m waiting for you, I just say oh, bye. I’m actually happy and my dream is to work with Tula and with Majunothing more,” he said. Michelle Alexander, who received the answer from tula rodriguez. “I’m an actress and actresses play good and bad. I want to go with you Michelle, they don’t want me here,” the actress replied as a joke.

“I want to play evil”, said Tula Rodriguezwho did a live casting to finish convincing michelle alexander. “Look, Tula, there are several things here. Number 1, your hours are terrible; number 2, you you know that I am dying to work with you, you know how much I love you and you know how much I admire you as an actressAlso, correct,” added the producer.

“I would like to have you in a villain role, you would do great and you could actually be a mom to Mayella (Lloclla), more or less, right? She is aware of the characters that she can do, yes or no?”, It was the option that she gave to tula rodriguez of a possible character in a melodrama

“It’s true about my schedules, they don’t give me permission here,” he explained. tula rodriguezwho recalled that already worked with Mayella Lloclla and in fiction they were sisters. “What happens is that Mayella has a chibola face, but she is already at base 3, that she does not play crazy,” joked the presenter, who received the actress’s response. “I’m not ashamed to say my age, sorry, 36 years old, just turned, well lived too,” she assured.