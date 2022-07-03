Michelle Alonso, Pedro Rodríguez and Carla Suárez commemorate 40 years of sport in the Canary Islands in ‘Parliament Forum’

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, June 29. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The swimmer Michelle Alonso, the soccer player Pedro Rodríguez and the tennis player Carla Suárez will participate this Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m., in a new edition of ‘Parliament Forum’, this time dedicated to sport in the Canary Islands.

The initiative is part of the agenda of events with which the regional Chamber commemorates four decades of self-government and parliamentarism in the archipelago.

The act will be presented by the President of the Parliament, Gustavo Matos, moderated by the journalist Manoj Daswani and will include the intervention of the General Director of Sports of the Government of the Canary Islands, Manuel López.

Matos recalls that since the beginning in 2019 of this tenth Legislature, it has been a priority objective to bring the institution closer to society and open its doors to citizens.





“We intend to make the Chamber a closer, better known and more beloved institution, turning it into a meeting and reflection space,” he comments in a note.

In this sense, in ‘Parliament Forum’, in these three years, issues such as climate change, the development of the Statute of Autonomy of the Canary Islands, tourism sustainability, port activity, gender equality, the future of Europe, photojournalism, the challenges of democracy, the post-COVID Canary Islands, glass ceilings or the parliamentary chronicle, among others.