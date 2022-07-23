Michelle Arellano Guillén: A girl with a high IQ will start studying medicine at just 9 years old | Mexico | United States | World

A 9-year-old Mexican girl will begin her medical degree next August at a university in the state of Massachusetts, in USA.

Is about Michelle Arellano Guillenwho is originally from the state of Chiapas (Mexico), has an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 158, just a few points below the German scientist Albert Einstein.

At four years old, the little girl already knew how to read, write and could speak English. In dialogue with the Uno TV medium, her mother said: “ Some psychologists told me that I was an adult in a small ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Journalist implores President AMLO for protection after receiving threat from a Mexican cartel

She also reported that her daughter was initially rejected from several schools because of her high IQ. After she was accepted by an educational center, her parents asked the Secretary of Education for a “grading acceleration”.

Upon acceptance of the request, Michelle was promoted from fourth to sixth grade. Later, in November 2021, the minor accredited primary studies through an evaluation. Four months later, in March of that year, she passed high school through another unique exam.

“They told us that they could do the accreditation for a single evaluation, so we accepted that offer. In November 2021 she accredited primary school and right now in March 2022 she accredited secondary and high school through a single exam as well, ”explained the woman to the Mexican television network.

“Some psychologists told me that I was an adult in a small way,” said Michelle Arellano Guillén’s mother. Photo: Chiapas Newspaper

YOU CAN SEE: They cry out for justice in Mexico for activist and mother of a child with autism who died after being burned

According to the mother’s statements, Michelle wants to become a cardiovascular surgeon. and later he would also like to dedicate himself to biology.

The little girl will begin her studies in the United States. The first two years she will study virtually in her native Mexico. Later, she will continue in person in the North American country.