Michelle Arellano: the Mexican genius girl who wants to study Medicine at 9 years old | entertainment pop culture

This little girl began to gain fame thanks to her intellect, which is so outstanding that it could even lead her to study for a university degree at the age of nine. Here we tell you her story.

Who is Michelle, the Mexican girl who wants to study Medicine?

Michelle Arellano Guillén is originally from Chiapas, Mexico, and has surprised locals and strangers alike with her extraordinary intelligence, since her IQ is 158 points (almost the same as that of Albert Einstein). She has a dream in particular that she would like to fulfill: to study Medicine.

While one would expect him to get to college when he is older, it turns out that the day he will start college is much closer, as he recently passed elementary, middle and high school with a single exam.

Since she was about a year and a half old, Michelle was already beginning to absorb knowledge, so she learned to speak several languages ​​at the same time and today she can communicate correctly in Spanish, English, French, Italian and German.

According to the girl’s mother, Karina Guillén, who had an interview with CNN on July 28, 2022, the little girl already knew how to read and write at the age of four.

Knowing what her daughter’s real potential was, she decided to help her in the best possible way and chose to educate her through online classes with specialized teachers, since she was easily bored in elementary school.

“Well, elementary school was boring because the other children are taught things that I have already seen, or sometimes they explain it and I already understood it, and they explain it again to the other children and then I get bored. Sometimes I draw, paint and they scold for doing that, but I’m bored,” Michelle told CNN.

The Mexican genius girl also stands out in sports

Although the little girl was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, this has not prevented her from performing successfully in the study. She is also very good at sports and is currently a state champion swimmer and a black belt in taekwondo.

The minor’s family is doing everything possible so that she enters a university and can study medicine like her parents, since she made it clear that she wants to “save lives”, in addition to wanting to find a cure for two diseases.

“In my future, I would like to collaborate to find a cure for cancer and autism. Because I know a person and I have seen several who have autism and it makes me sad that they cannot express themselves. So I want to find a cure for that and a program to understand us”.

On the other hand, her mother uses Facebook to show all her daughter’s academic achievements and share some photos of her, and thus be able to point out the great pride she feels.

Michelle Arellano is also interested in acting

Michelle not only wants to become a health professional, but also expressed her interest in studying marine biology or acting like her idol Adam Sandler.

“I really like him because he’s very charismatic, very funny and he doesn’t seem nervous or overwhelmed.”