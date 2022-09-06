Michelle Carvalho will tell her truth about the relationship she had with Alexis Sánchez – Publimetro Chile

The Brazilian model and former reality girl Michelle Carvalho will be invited in the next chapter of late But with respect (Chv)conducted by Julio César Rodríguez.

In a preview of the space, to which he had access The fourth, You can see striking statements about her last years, her career as a model and also her personal life, which, according to herself, has been sweet and agraz.

As emphasized by the aforementioned media, the Brazilian will talk about the particular link she had with Alexis Sánchez. Relationship that was like an open secret for the year 2015, a time when the entertainment programs assured that between this couple there was something more than a simple friendship.

What was the truth of that relationship? How did they meet? Or were they just friends? These are some of the questions that Michelle will explain in the program hosted by JC Rodríguez.

Regarding those times, the model said that “at that time when we shared he was changing houses”, Although she assured that the bond that united her to him was rather a “friendship”.

In fact, the former reality girl said that the wonder boy gave her a dog: “The day I passed it to him he was already with one in his hand. At that time (the dog) was called Panda”, that can be seen in the advance that the portal also uploaded TimeX.

In any case, the relationship of healthy friendship would have come to an end, due to the harassment of the pink press. “We moved away because of the exposure”, assured in front of the driver of Contigo in the morning. His interview can be seen this Tuesday night on the screens of Chilevision.

