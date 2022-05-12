Michelle Hunziker and the asymptomatic quarantine: “I try to see the positive side, but I have turned a helix”

The asymptomatic quarantine of Michelle Hunzikerwhich in recent days was positive at Covid after the weekend of passion in Paris with the new flame, the Cagliari doctor Giovanni Angiolini.

The discovery of positivity, for the showgirl and presenter, had arrived by chance in recent days: a quick check swab before going on stage at Strip the Newsthen the confirmation from the molecular and the forced home stay up to the negativization.

Always active and volcanic, Michelle did not lose heart, and between one activity and another she also dedicated herself to a series of stories on Instagram entitled “My emotional attitude towards asymptomatic Covid”, specifying: “After you are turned in a helix. … you have to see the positive side and focus on what you would not do otherwise”.

Michelle Hunziker is dedicating herself in particular to the study to prepare for the theoretical belt exam of kyokushinkaia sport that helped her to overcome difficult moments in life.

Kyokushinkai is a style of full contact karate that made her discover her ex Eros Ramazzotti.

(Unioneonline / vl)

