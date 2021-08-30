Michelle Hunziker and the bob, the new hairstyle – iO Donna

“Land great revolutions are made in silence… ”is the caption that accompanies the selfie of the Michelle Hunziker’s new haircut on her Instagram profile. The choice of the forty-four-year-old presenter chose on a slightly wavy bob created by hair stylist Alessia Solidani. Confirming that the choppy helmet is the “breakthrough” of the return and is suitable for everyone, including forty years old.

Michelle Hunziker and the new wavy bob

After Billie Eilish, who just recently gave a refresh to her blonde bob, inspired by that of her mother Maggie Baird when she was younger, too Michelle Hunziker she went to the hairdresser. And one too came out more voluminous and “fluttering” bob, thanks to a styling made of mini waves.

In fact, after 25 years, the Swiss-born presenter decided to give her hair a cut by opting for one length above the shoulders, easier to manage and ideal for women in their forties. The strong point? The versatility which makes it suitable for any type of hair, to be worn both smooth and voluminous and wavy.

The bob, the great certainty of hair

On the other hand, it has been for several seasons that the bob is a constant presence on our heads. Whether it is paraded or scaled, smooth or wavy, long or with a bob, all this demonstrates how much this cut actually born in the 1920s is adaptable to all eras and needs.

iO Woman Beauty Club Join a club made of news,

personalized advice and exclusive experiences Loading... Advertisements

Before the Hunziker, a few days ago too Kourtney Kardashian gave her XXL hair a scissor cut by choosing an “airy bob”, voluminous and with an upturned tuft, to be copied without any effort. The return hair trend has been launched and the variations are all easy to copy and to style.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED