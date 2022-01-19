Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi announce the separation. All the vip couples “blown up” in the last year

The presenter and the entrepreneur had been together since 2011: “We are committed to continuing the growth path of our wonderful girls with love and friendship”

Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi announce their separation with this message: “After 10 years together, we have decided to change our life plan. We are committed to continuing the growth path of our wonderful girls with love and friendship. Our separation will remain. a common and private path. No further comments will follow in respect of the privacy of our family. Michelle and Tomaso “.

OTHER FAMOUS COUPLES “FUCKED” IN THE LAST MONTHS

The one between Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi is the first VIP separation of 2022, after a 2021 characterized by several goodbyes and conclusions of even long-term relationships.

The most recent break, that between rapper Marracash and singer Elodie, considered among the most beautiful couples in the Italian jet set. The two broke up during the making of the rapper’s record, but remained on excellent terms, so much so that Marracash wanted the ex-partner by his side, both in the making of the album and even on the cover, standing next to him.

Shortly before, the separation between actress Ambra Angiolini and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had also made noise. After the first rumors of difficulties in the couple, the actress was given the Golden Tapir by Striscia La Notizia, and she soon announced the decision to break up.

Even at an international level, the year that has just ended has not been all roses for some VIP couples. The breakup between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is in April. However, the fans of the US star immediately went back to dreaming thanks to the return of the flame with Ben Affleck.

2021 “fatal” also for Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, who would at least be ‘on hiatus’. As well as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who have remained on excellent terms. The year began in February with the sensational breakup between Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West after 7 years of marriage and four children.

Even the richest in the world are not free from marital difficulties: in 2021 Bill Gates and Melinda Ann French officially divorced after 27 years of marriage. To the ex-wife a part of the family fortune, 65 billion dollars. A record divorce, which exceeds that of 2019 by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, costing ‘only’ 38 billion dollars.

Also in 2021 the separation of a historical couple from Hollywood: after 16 years together the love story between the actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet has come to an end.

Among the recently finished stories, there would also be the one between Belen Rodriguez and the hair stylist Antonino Spinalbese, father of her daughter, Luna Marì, born last July.