Michelle Hunziker at home with Covid (while the photos with the new love conquer the Net)

Michelle Hunziker did not conduct the news yesterday because the rapid swab revealed the presence of Covid. Fortunately, without experiencing any symptoms. The Swiss presenter broke the news to her community of her Instagram through a series of stories, in which she appears serene and bright despite the virus. In perfect Michelle Hunziker style, there was no lack of irony in the video stories.

Holding the Leone poodle tightly in her arms, probably very happy to have her “mother” all to herself, Michelle Hunziker explained the reason for her absence at Mediaset: “We are not in the studio in Striscia because we too have won the Covid doll”ironizes the TV face while the beloved little dog sucks off. “Tonight with Gerry there will be the talented Valeria Graci”adds Michelle. Yesterday, in fact, the comedian he had already co-hosted in March Strip alongside Gerry Scotti for a couple of episodes, he replaced Hunzkiker. Which he tells via social media that he can’t wait to get the negative result from the swab to be able to return to his hyper dynamic lifestyle.

Meanwhile, online the photos stolen in Paris by paparazzi of Who which confirm the love story of Michelle Hunziker and the handsome Giovanni Angiolini, a Sardinian doctor (and former participant of the Big Brother).

Judging by the passionate kisses and complicit glances in the streets of the French capital, the two are happier and more in love than ever. At the moment no confirmation from those directly involved, but after these images there is no need for anything else.

