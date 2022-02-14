Michelle Hunziker to Verissimo on Tomaso Trussardi, Matrix and career

Michelle Hunziker star of Matrix alongside Keanu Reeves? This is what emerged during the last one interview with very true released by ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti And Tomaso Trussardi during which it emerged that the 45-year-old has always put love first (for companions as well as for children), even at the expense of a successful career in the world of cinema.

During the’interview with very true Michelle Hunziker he retraced his 25-year career through great successes, new loves, the birth of the three daughters Aurora, Sole and Celestethe dark periods (see the one with the sect of the Warriors Of The Light) and sudden separations, up to the recent farewell to Trussardi. “I love Tomaso so much and I will always love him”, said the presenter protagonist of Michelle Impossiblea new program in two episodes aired on Wednesday 16 and 23 February.

Michelle a very true revealed some unpublished background relating to her career and the possibility that she had presented herself in 2002 to enter the cast of the film Matrix Reloaded. “I had decided to go to Los Angeles because I wanted to do cinema at all costs, I started doing auditions in the United States and the two directors of Matrix Andy and Larry Wachowski »revealed the 45-year-old who, in 2002, had separated from Ramazzotti after 4 years of marriage and three years of engagement. An adventure that in Hollywood stopped before starting since during the audition period of Matrix Michelle received one of those proposals that cannot be refused.

“I had an agreement for a second audition to do on film when my manager called me at the time to tell me they wanted me to Zelig and I thought: I’ll go back to Italy immediately, and so it was », he continued Hunziker a very truefrom whose words there is no regret since TV and Italy have given her numerous joys, giving her the opportunity not only to realize many of her dreams but also to meet the entrepreneur Trussardi in 2011, with whom she lived a wonderful story of love recently ended.

A goodbye the one between Hunziker and Trussardi (apparently) consensual but not without pain, as the host herself admitted “A separation is always a grief to face”, explained Michelle in the interview with very true. “It’s difficult because you feel failed, but it also represents a new beginning. They have been ten wonderful years, with two wonderful daughters: this is to be saved », continued Hunziker, who recounted how she experienced the end of her marriage with Trussardi in a different way compared to the breakup with Ramazzotti.

«When you face a separation at 23, you experience the whole emotional part with immense destructive power: you feel you are dying inside. Today I have the experience of life on my side, but breaking up is always a great pain, ”added the 45-year-old who is now ready to start a new chapter in her life.

