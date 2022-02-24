Michelle Kang becomes new majority owner of the Washington Spirit









By Mario Amaya | On February 8, the Washington Spirit, a professional women’s soccer club from Washington DC that plays in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), announced a change in team ownership. Via a statement published by the organization, it was reported that the former majority owners, Steve Baldwin and Bill Lynch, sold their percentage to Michelle Y. Kang, who is now the new majority owner of the Spirit.

Kang joined Spirit in March 2020 as a minority owner. She is the founder of Cognosante LLC, an IT solutions company in the healthcare field.

The sale of the team to Kang comes after months of dispute and Baldwin’s refusal to want to sell the team to him despite pressure from players and fans.

“I personally appreciate and want to publicly acknowledge Bill Lynch’s critical work as founding owner of the Spirit, bringing women’s professional soccer back to our nation’s capital, as well as Steve Baldwin’s tremendous leadership, vision and drive in the build of the Spirit and the outstanding roster that won the 2021 NWSL Championship,” Kang said in the statement. “I can’t wait to start working with our talented and resilient players and staff.”

To get to this point where Kang became the majority owner of the team, many events happened within the team and the league in general:

August 10, 2021: The Spirit announced in a statement that coach Richie Burke was resigning from his position due to health concerns and moving him to a position within the team’s management. Kris Ward took over as coach in his place on an interim basis.

August 11, 2021: An investigative report by the Washington Post revealed allegations of verbal abuse by Burke, which included racial comments towards his players. Post reporter Molly Hensley-Clancy spoke with several former players who left the team because of the mistreatment they suffered under Burke. That same day, Baldwin released the following statement: “Immediately following our announcement yesterday that Coach Burke was resigning, a Washington Post reporter contacted the Spirit with allegations of mistreatment (verbal and emotional abuse directed at players) by of the coach. We take this very seriously and are conducting an immediate investigation. Burke has been suspended pending investigation and is prohibited from contacting players and staff, as well as visiting our facilities. We as a team will not tolerate any situation for our players and staff that is less than professional. Our athletes, and all those who support them, deserve the best.”

August 29, 2021: A member of the Rose Room Collective, one of Spirit Douglas Reyes-Ceron’s supporter groups, displayed a banner reading “Sell the team Steve” a banner addressed to Steve Baldwin to sell the team, in the game against the North Carolina Courage. The Spirit requests that the Rose Room remove the banner.

August 30, 2021: A Washington Post follow-up report spoke of a power struggle between Baldwin and Kang. Baldwin initially offered to sell his stake in the team to Kang in April before changing his mind. According to the report, Baldwin sent an email to the league’s front office and team owners about Kang and his desire for Baldwin to step aside.

September 2, 2021: The Spirit has hired former DC United coach Ben Olsen as its new president of soccer operations.

November 20, 2021 – The Washington Spirit defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the NWSL League Final in Louisville, KY.

December 14, 2021: Todd Boehly, part of the group of owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Sparks, announced, together with his partner Jennifer Tapper Mackasky, the launch of a group of investors with the intention of buying the team. Baldwin wanted to sell the team in favor of Kang’s $35 million offer to buy Baldwin’s stock. On January 12, Bohley and Tapper Mackasky withdrew their offer to buy the team.

January 22, 2022: The NWSL Board of Governors voted unanimously to approve changes to the structure and composition of the ownership group of Washington Soccer Properties, the entity that manages the NWSL Washington Spirit. These changes determined whether Kang would have enough votes and support for her to take full control as majority owner of the Spirit.

February 8, 2022: The Spirit announced that Kang would take control of the club as majority owner by acquiring the club’s interests from former owners Bill Lynch and Steve Baldwin.

“We are very excited for her to take over the team,” said Spirit and Mexican national team defender Karina Rodriguez. “I think she has put a great plan in place to move the club forward, and we are very excited to see some positive changes and see how that helps us on the pitch.”

Club manager Kris Ward had this to say: “He brings a lot of clarity. There’s a lot of relief from fatigue, in that sense, but somehow it’s not over. We are still here.”

Kang becomes the first woman of Asian descent to become a franchise owner in the NWSL.





