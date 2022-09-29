Michelle Monaghan doubles in ‘Duality’, the terrifying Netflix series – Video

‘Duality’ is one of the many bets that Netflix has for the summer of 2022. On August 19 it premieres on the platform this psychological thriller tells the story of two twin sisters who are identical. Looking so much alike physically, the sisters they decided to start changing personalities when they were teenagers. Finally, they reached adulthood and continued to exchange lives. Leni and Gina share a husband and a house in their double lifewhere only they know their great secret.

All your plans fall apart with the supposed disappearance of Leni. Throughout the trailer, different clues are shown that lead Gina and the investigators to get closer to what happened. Even though they believed it was a disappearance, the traces of blood that appear suggest that perhaps she is dead or maybe wanted to run away and hide from something.

At the beginning of the trailer you hear how one of them questions if there is something that her sister has not told her. Although it may be a phrase that goes unnoticed, the end of the video opens a great mystery about the possibility that one of the sisters intends to harm the other. The fiction created by vanessa gaza stars Michelle Monaghan. Also, the cast is completed with Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, have rushing either leave deeamong others.