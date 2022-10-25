Michelle Monaghan: shows talent for two

You could say that Michelle Monaghan’s co-star in her new Netflix series ‘Echoes’ required twice as much work. Monaghan stars as twins Gina and Leni in the seven-episode thriller.

“Its alot. It’s a lot, a lot,” the actress said, laughing, in a recent interview. “It was an intense project, as you can imagine. You know, it’s like pulling double duty, really, but it’s also why she wanted to do it, because it was a challenge that she obviously hadn’t explored before.”

In ‘Echoes’, which began airing last Friday, Gina and Leni are not just twins with a sixth sense about each other or a close bond, but they share everything, to the point that they change identities every year in their lives. birthday. This means they share jobs, friends, unsuspecting husbands, and a child. As Leni, one is in West Virginia raising horses and a daughter with her husband, played by Matt Bomer. The other lives a fast-paced life in Los Angeles with her therapist husband (Daniel Sunjata).

Their (twisted) ritual gets complicated when Leni goes missing and Gina must return home to join the search. Flashbacks show her childhood and adolescence and what led to their changing identities in the first place.

Monaghan says she studied the twins to prepare for the role and learned that switching identities does occur.

“I learned that a lot of identity changes happen. People tend to do it as twins when they’re kids usually, you know, doing it experimentally, I guess, for fun or to avoid getting into trouble. And they switch and they do the thing and they think it’s fun. They prank people. And then there are other stories where, you know, people do it as adults and maybe in a more sinister and manipulative way.”

For ‘Echoes,’ a motion-control camera was brought in, and Monaghan says she made the switch herself, between Gina and Leni, “several times a day.”

“What it allowed us to do is put the two women next to each other, and you could see them without a problem,” explains Monaghan.

Vanessa Gazy, creator, executive producer and writer of the series, said that witnessing Monaghan’s skills, in addition to the work of the visual effects department, “remains exciting” and the final result fulfilled her “early visions for the series. ”.