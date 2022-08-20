Michelle Monaghan studied twins for her role in “Echoes”

Michelle Monaghan had to double down on her new project. The American actress stars in Netflix’s new Australian series “Echoes,” which debuted yesterday (Aug. 19) and in which she stars as twins Gina and Leni, the AP reported.

The suspense drama will have seven episodes and is one of the platform’s big bets in 2022.

“Its alot. A lot, a lot, a lot,” the actress said with a laugh in a recent interview with the aforementioned news agency. “It was an intense project, as you can imagine. You know, it’s like doing a double shift, really; but it’s also the reason why she wanted to do it, because it was a challenge that she obviously hadn’t explored before,” said the artist, who has featured in series like “True Detective” and movies like “Mission Impossible: Fallout.”

According to AP, “Echoes” centers on two sisters who aren’t just twins with a sixth sense about each other, but who share everything, to the point that they switch identities every year on their birthdays. This means they share jobs, friends, unsuspecting husbands, and a child.

Thus, while Leni lives with her husband (played by Matt Bomer) in West Virginia, raising horses and a daughter; Gina is in Los Angeles with her therapist’s husband (Daniel Sunjata), and lives a full-fledged life.

These sisters’ twisted annual ritual hits a major snag when Leni goes missing and Gina must return home to join the search. Flashbacks throughout the proposal seek to show their childhood and adolescence and what led them to change identities in the first place.

Monaghan reveals that to play Leni and Gina she studied twins and learned that identity switching occurs. «I learned that changes of identities are frequent. People tend to do it as twins when they’re kids, usually, you know, doing it experimentally, I guess, for fun or to avoid getting into trouble. And they switch and they do the thing and they think it’s fun. They play pranks on people. And then there are some other stories where, you know, there are people doing it as adults, in a more sinister, manipulative way,” she said.

Of note, Monaghan also recently filmed the Apple TV+ series “Bad Monkey” in Miami, based on the 2013 novel by Carl Hiaasen. Created and written by Bill Lawrence, and co-starring Vince Vaughn, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner.

Michelle Monaghan, who confessed that she is waiting for people’s reactions to “Echoes”, says that watching the show she found herself on “a real trip.” “It’s hard to see myself once, but looking at myself twice was too much. But I loved it, I had a lot of fun », she limited.