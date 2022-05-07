Michelle Montero leaves Cruz Azul ‘disappointed in the coaching staff’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.05.2022 11:48:41





After what Women’s Blue Cross make known the ready of players transferable for the Opening 2022, the controversy arosesince one of them, Michelle Montero, spoke out against the celestial technical body on their social networks.

Michelle Montero, Daniela Auza, Dayri Hernández, Brianda Escobedo and Wendy Jiménez are the soccer players who they no longer count for the team and they will have to look for a new club within the Liga MX Femenil.

This situation triggered the reaction of the lead Costa Rican, which posted a message on his Instagramwhere he pointed directly to the technical staff of the Cruz Azul women’s squad.

“In love with the club. Disappointed from CTSo I’m leaving this institution,” the 27-year-old forward shared on her Instagram account.

Michelle Montero came to reinforce La Maquina in the Opening 2021 and, after two tournaments played with the sky blue squad, he played 25 games, in which he scored 4 goals and added a total of 904 minutes.

Montero’s problems with Cruz Azul

A few days ago, the forward pointed out in an interview with ESPN the problems she began to have with the sky-blue coaching staff. Huntsman commented that, in the first instance, They told him that if it were up to them he wouldn’t be in the concentration from Machine.

“I started having problems because the Cruz Azul coaching staff approached me and told me: ‘Mich, if it were up to us you wouldn’t be here’. One as a player feels bad, because she is not used to being told that by the coaching staff. I feel like, personally, it’s unprofessional for a person to say that to you. I mean, If something bothers you, then tell me, what do I need on the pitch, what do I have to improve?“.

Another episode was given on FIFA Date: “I came to the national team with my country, I was happy, I played 90 minutes in the first game and 30 in the second, it went very well for us and we qualified for the World Cup. Then he I asked for to gift Robertbecause logically they they had three days for the topic of FIFA date and I didn’t have any days off“.

Finally, the Costa Rican concluded after all the incidents and misunderstandings that he experienced within the team that: “They just wanted to kick me out. That’s all.”.