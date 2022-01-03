Michelle Obama and Barack look like this, the shocking photo of the former US president and first lady – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio 02 January 2022

Michelle and Barack Obama: from president to pop star, the transformation is shocking. The former first lady, whom many Democrats would like to nominate for the White House in place of Joe Biden, began 2022 with a metamorphosis that left half the world breathless.

On her Instagram profile, the 57-year-old lawyer posted a photo with her 60-year-old husband: via the presidential look, in a teenage (and in a bit embarrassing) outfit.

For her: star-shaped gold sunglasses with the words “2022 loading” on the frame, little hat with a pod, embroidered jacket, Etro empowerment miniskirt, flag of feminism, open mules and blue enameled nails. For him, a shirt printed with tone-on-tone shells and sports shoes with the same cardboard glasses. For both of them a very cool pose and an informal embrace, almost akin to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. “Happy New Year from me and my boo!” (Happy New Year from me and my boyfriend) Michelle Obama wrote in the caption with the express purpose of emphasizing the humorous and jaunty spirit of the shot. The Obamas have been married for 30 years and have two daughters: Malia Ann born in 1998 and Natasha, three years younger. They enjoy a lot of credit, but have been overwhelmed by criticism for the pharaonic celebrations and without compliance with anti-Covid regulations on the occasion of Barack Obama’s birthday.