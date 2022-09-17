Michelle Obama asks for more black votes in the November elections in the US.

The former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama insisted this Friday on the importance of African-American voters going to the polls during the legislative elections in November, especially when “it’s getting harder and harder to vote” in some parts of the country.

“We see how some polling stations are closed, voting hours are cut, and voters are removed from the lists,” Obama denounced through a video to encourage electoral participation on the occasion of National Black Voter Day, an initiative of the chain of BET television that was born in 2020.

Since Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the 2020 presidential electionsseveral states governed by Republicans, such as Georgia or Texas, have passed laws that restrict the right to vote.

These restrictions range from limiting the possibility of casting a vote by mail to requiring the presentation of a vote-by-mail document. government photo ID, something that many voters in the United States do not have.

In fact, studies show that the requirement to show official identification when voting reduces the number of African-American voters who go to the polls, something that traditionally benefits Republicans.

Conservatives argue that these restrictions are necessary to ensure that the electoral results are not contaminated, in line with former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated accusation that the 2020 election was rigged.

The video, in which the American basketball player Chris Paul also participates, was produced by the organization When We All Vote, founded by the former first lady in 2018 to encourage the electoral participation of African Americans.

During the 2020 election, more than 70% of white voters who registered to vote — a requirement in the US electoral system — cast their ballots, while the percentage of blacks who voted was 63%, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice.