Michelle Obama, Jane Fonda, Billie Eilish, Madonna… share their outrage at the Supreme Court’s anti-abortion ruling

While the Supreme Court invalidated the “Roe v. Wade” judgment on Friday June 24, thus revoking the constitutional right to abortion, a number of American personalities are protesting against this decision, which leaves each state free to authorize or not the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy. Among them: Michelle Obama, Jane Fonda, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Rachel Zegler or Alyssa Milano.

Anger and desolation. Following the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to revoke the judgment “Roe v. Wade”, who since 1973 gave the possibility of abortion everywhere in the United States, dozens of American stars and personalities publicly rise up against this attack on the freedom of women.

As of Friday, former first lady Michelle Obama gave her opinion on the cancellation of this judgment in a long message shared on her networks. She explains there “to be heartbroken for all the people everywhere in the country, who have just lost the fundamental right to freely dispose of their bodies”.

Recalling a time “when women risked their lives by resorting to illegal abortions”, she points to the disastrous consequences of this “horrible” decision for “young girls who will not finish their schooling or live the life of which they dreamed because the State in which they live controls their decision to be a mother, for the mothers of an unviable pregnancy forced to carry this pregnancy to term, for the parents who will see the future of their child evaporate before their eyes, and for the health workers who will no longer be able to help them without risking prison,” writes Michel Obama. “This moment is difficult, but our story does not end there,” she continues.

A Revolt that affects all generations

A decision which also reacted this weekend Billie Eilish, 20, and Olivia Rodrigo, 19, both present at the Glastonbury festival. “Today is a very dark day for women in the United States,” Billie Eilish launched on stage, as reported by the BBC. For her part, singer Olivia Rodrigo took advantage of her time on stage to share her indignation at this decision: “I am devastated and terrified. So many women and girls are going to die because of this,” she said according to the Daily Mail. And to continue: “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that they really don’t care about freedom”, before launching into an interpretation of the title “F**k you” by Lily Allen, in the presence of the latter.

Several actresses also did not fail to express their anger. Rachel Zegler, essential Maria in the adaptation of “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg, shared her misunderstanding. “But why don’t you just leave us alone, but why do you think you have a right to our bodies?” the 21-year-old shared. An indignation shared by Alyssa Milano, for whom June 24 “is a sad day for America”.

why the fuck don’t you care about us? why the fuck do you think you have any say over our bodies? — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 24, 2022

Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men. It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny. It’s a sad day for America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022

A call to fight this decision

On Sunday, it was Jane Fonda who, in the columns of Le Monde, strongly expressed her disapproval. “I’m sick of it,” said the 84-year-old militant actress, believing that it was “an almost medieval vision of the role of women”. And to add: “The Supreme Court has lost all credibility. It has become a far-right cesspool. I want to fight”.

A fight that the singer Madonna also intends to lead, whom this decision “plunge into deep despair”, explaining on Instagram that she was afraid “for her daughters and for all women in America”. “The Supreme Court has ruled that women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact, we have less rights than a firearm”, she continues, before encouraging American citizens not to let it go.

“We are strong enough to fight and therefore we will win. We will find a way to make it a federal law to protect abortion rights!”, and conclude “Ladies are you ready to fight?”.