Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman or Batman donate their Spanish voice to ALS patients



“Can you give me your voice?” is an initiative that aims to capture voice donors that will later be used by these patients to communicate



Donors must register their voice on a platform, many anonymous have already done so, also dubbing actors, singers or soccer players



The goal is for these patients to speak again with a natural and non-robotized voice

One of the serious consequences of ALS is that these patients They progressively lose their speech. In order to communicate, patients must opt ​​for new technologies, applications that reproduce canned or robotic voices and lack naturalness. “The voice is a symbol and just a small havoc of the rawness of this disease. What we intend is to humanize these records thanks to the donation of voice, which is then used by these patients”, he explains. Oihana Martínez, Marketing Manager of Irisbond.

Irisbond, a Basque company that develops eye communicators for people without mobility, together with aholab of the University of the Basque Country and some of the main patient associations are the promoters of the campaign “Can you give me your voice?” with what is intended to attract anonymous donors and not so much because they have managed to get dubbing professionals, journalists or singers to lend their voice to the cause.

María Antonia Rodríguez Baltasar who doubles Kim Basinger, Julianne Moore or Michelle Pfeiffer; Claudio Serrano, advertising announcer and voice actor, among others from Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy; Paloma Porcel, known for dubbing actresses like Sarah Jessica Parker o Concepción López Rojo, voice Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Juliette Binoche and Jennifer Lopez are some of the professionals who have donated their voice. So have the singer and actor Fran Pereathe Cook Elena Arzack or the Real Sociedad player Mikel Oyarzabal.

One hundred phrases to recover the voice

The donation process uses a very simple method available to anyone who wants to “lend their vocal cords”. You just have to register on the platform AhoMyTTS and record the voice. “You just have to have a headset with a microphone and a device with a browser. You have to reproduce a hundred phrases and it takes you a maximum of half an hour or forty minutes. We recommend that it be done in a studio or in a place in good conditions so that it comes out clean,” says Ohiana Martínez.