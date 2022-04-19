Entertainment

Michelle Pfeiffer says she will never play a real person again for these strong reasons

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

United States.- Michelle Pfeiffer has scored a Cool Rider, has been the mewling of the bat and has been sprinkled with stardust, but nothing prepared her to play Betty Ford in the new drama Showtime The First Lady.

Source link

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez: The artist spoke frankly about body shaming and negative comments about her weight

7 mins ago

Dakota Johnson shone in a Gucci dress at the Oscars after party

19 mins ago

Kaley Cuoco confessed that she “cried all night” because of Kate Hudson

29 mins ago

Marc Anthony: how much did it cost him to divorce Shannon de Lima | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button