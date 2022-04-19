Michelle Pfeiffer says she will never play a real person again for these strong reasons

United States.- Michelle Pfeiffer has scored a Cool Rider, has been the mewling of the bat and has been sprinkled with stardust, but nothing prepared her to play Betty Ford in the new drama Showtime The First Lady.

I had three scripts running,” the actress says in the latest video for EW’s Around the Table, which she shot with co-stars Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland and Dakota Fanning. “I had my one script that had all my notes. And then I had my other script that I constantly revised with new changes coming in. And then I had another one for something… I don’t remember what it was for.” “The week?” suggests Fanning, who first starred with Pfeiffer in 2001’s I Am Sam and plays Betty Ford’s daughter Susan in First Lady.

It was an outline of the time breakdown and scene numbers so I had a quick reference,” continues Pfieffer, who had to jump to different moments in Betty Ford’s life while filming. “And I laminated it and it was kind of an accordion. It was very colorful… It was spread out and everything.” Just a little OCD,” jokes Anderson, who plays Eleanor Roosevelt on the series.

This is not the first time that Pfeiffer has played a character based on a real person, after having played the teacher LouAnne Johnson in Dangerous Minds Already Ruth Madoff in the biographical film Bernie Madoff The Wizard of Lies, but it may be the last.

I said I’d never do it again,” Pfeiffer says after wrapping up the First Lady. “It’s just, it’s very, very heavy. And it is with you all the time. Every choice you make, and you just want to honor the person you’re playing and you want to be as authentic as possible, knowing that there will be times when you’re not and you can’t be. I’ll never do it again

Still, she is “proud” to have honored the first lady’s legacy.