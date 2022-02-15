Michelle Pfeiffer, the true story of a Hollywood icon

(continues after ad)

Cashier and then stenographer Michelle Pfeiffer comes to acting after winning a beauty pageant. The mother of the province of Catanzaro, the beginnings, the successes, the private life and the 4 sensational roles rejected for films that have become absolute cult: this is her true story

Michelle Marie Pfeiffer was born on April 29, 1958 in Santa Ana, California, the second of four children of Richard Pfeiffer, an air conditioning contractor, and Donna Jean, an Italian housewife born in Taverna, in the province of Catanzaro. She has an older brother, Rick, and two younger sisters: Dedee, a television and film actress, and Lori. Michelle’s paternal grandfather was of German descent and her paternal grandmother had English, Welsh, French, Irish and Dutch ancestry, while her maternal grandfather was of Swiss-German descent and her wife was of Swedish descent.

Young Michelle attends Fountain Valley High School, graduating in 1976. She works as a cashier at the Vons supermarket and attends Golden West College. He works for a short time like stenographer and, after winning the Miss Orange County beauty pageant in 1978 and finishing sixth in Miss California, she decides to pursue a career as an actress, and it is these contests that open the doors to auditions for television and cinema.

Triumphs and errors

In 1981, Michelle married the actor and director Peter Horton – from whom he divorced seven years later – and adopted a daughter, Claudia Rose, before remarrying in 1993 with the producer David E. Kelley, with whom he will have a son, John Henry. In her long career as an actress – but also as a singer – she wins numerous awards: Oscars, Golden Globe, Donatello, Emmy and others. “I worked so hard for so long, even when my kids were younger, before they went to school.”

The first to believe in her is Brian De Palmawhich writing for the role of a boss’s pupa like Al Pacinoin the superb “ Scarface “. In 1987 she lets herself be seduced by the Mephistophelian charm of Jack Nicholson in “ The Witches of Eastwick “, And in the following year she was nominated for an Oscar for the interpretation of the ethereal Madame Marie de Tourvel, in” Dangerous Liaisons “.

A second Oscar nomination came in 1990 – preceded by the Golden Globe victory – for the interpretation of the singer Susie Diamond in “ The fabulous Bakers “. In 1992 Tim Burton sews on her (with latex) the role of the scratchy Catwoman, in “ Batman – The Return “. The 2000s saw the artist under the guidance of Martin Scorseseor alongside colleagues like Harrison Ford, Robert De Niro And Tommy Lee Jones.

His refusals to interpret films that later turned out to be a great success are proverbial, in particular “ Thelma & Louise “(The part was later awarded to Geena Davis), “ Basic Instinct “(Role later attributed to Sharon Stone), “ The silence of the lambs “(Later entrusted 63 years and not hiding them from Jodie Foster) And “ Pretty Woman “(Interpreted by Julia Roberts).

Sensitive and passionate

As for her personality, Pfeiffer is a peacemaker by nature and uses her considerable inner strength to do this. She is also extremely sensitive, insightful and – unexpectedly – a little shy, and these qualities are both her strengths and her weaknesses. She loves music and poetry, she has an eye for beauty and a fine sense of balance and rhythm, but above all she loves simplicity. “I love my clothes from the Armani line, but at home I like comfortable stuff, like a pair of jeans and a sweaty T-shirt,” confesses the actress. “I feel less pressure to dress youthfully. I am 63 years old and everyone knows it and jeans are my uniform, I have about 15 pairs ».

Michelle is a sensitive and passionate lover, and her perceptiveness makes her aware of the needs and desires of her partners, which she manages to satisfy with an almost magical delicacy. “In our complicated lives we are not equipped to find joy, not because there is little of it in the world, but because we don’t know how to recognize it. Understanding oneself, one’s deepest desires often tells us that we are chasing false myths. This is why we continue to make the same mistakes ». Thank you, lovely Michelle.

